SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Everybody has their own path to Division One basketball, unsigned senior three-star guard John Hart is hoping to find his. One of the best kept secrets in the class of 2020, his time is coming soon.



An explosively athletic 6-foot-1 combo guard at Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach, Hart has seen the campuses of Eastern Washington, Oregon State and Portland State unofficially. Outside of that, though, his recruitment has been pretty quiet up until this point.

“To be honest, not a lot of people," Hart told Rivals.com when asked who has been recruiting him. "I didn’t play a lot last year and I just got on the summer circuit this past year. I’m trying to get my name known now.”

If what Hart did during the latter part of the summer with Seattle Rotary Style and what he's doing so far with Rainier Beach are any indication, the recognition should come soon.

At last weekend's Hoophall West, Hart showed a tremendous first step, creativity at the rim and ability to knock down shots from deep.

“I would say I’m a combo guard. But I can play the one if I need to.”