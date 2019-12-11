Three-star senior John Hart is wide open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Everybody has their own path to Division One basketball, unsigned senior three-star guard John Hart is hoping to find his. One of the best kept secrets in the class of 2020, his time is coming soon.
An explosively athletic 6-foot-1 combo guard at Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach, Hart has seen the campuses of Eastern Washington, Oregon State and Portland State unofficially. Outside of that, though, his recruitment has been pretty quiet up until this point.
“To be honest, not a lot of people," Hart told Rivals.com when asked who has been recruiting him. "I didn’t play a lot last year and I just got on the summer circuit this past year. I’m trying to get my name known now.”
If what Hart did during the latter part of the summer with Seattle Rotary Style and what he's doing so far with Rainier Beach are any indication, the recognition should come soon.
At last weekend's Hoophall West, Hart showed a tremendous first step, creativity at the rim and ability to knock down shots from deep.
“I would say I’m a combo guard. But I can play the one if I need to.”
What Hart really needs right now is for coaches to take a look and give him a chance to show what he can do.
“Every night I’m going to play hard," said Hart. "I’m going to give my all to the coach and do what I need to do to help the team win and do what I need to do to give my best.”
Given that his senior season is just starting, Hart still has time to turn heads and he's got the talent to make sure that happens. Once he does start fielding more interest, what he's looking for in a program will be pretty basic.
“I’m just trying to find somewhere that I’m going to play," said Hart. "Hopefully right away and getting the chance to do what I need to do”