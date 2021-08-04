Three-star Quion Williams headed to Oklahoma State

“It was really coach Mike [ Boynton ] and coach Terrence [ Rencher ] that won me over,” Williams said. “When I got there for my visit, they were really straightforward with me. They showed me how I would fit in, how I would play, and how they want me to play. They are going to let me showcase my guard skills ... talking about playing on the wing and letting me guard the other team’s best player, but they sold me on playing at both ends.”

Oklahoma State is officially on the board with its first commitment in the 2022 class. Texas native Quion Williams delivered the good news to Mike Boynton and his staff.

The Cowboys are coming off a season in which a fellow Texas native carried the program to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after spending the bulk of the season as a Top 25 team.

“Their success last year with Cade Cunningham definitely played a part," he said. "They are a guard school. They play a lot of guards. They have a lot of upperclassmen this year, so it’s a great fit because I can learn from them next year and then take over after that.”

A 6-foot-5 wing from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy outside of Dallas, Williams developed a reputation this summer with Southern Assault as one of the toughest and most competitive prospects in the class. He’s always taking on the challenge of making life miserable for the other team’s best guard and is lethal in the transition game finishing at the rim.

Williams took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma State to confirm his decision. He also spent time on the campuses of Houston, Oral Roberts, Texas A&M and TCU before making his commitment.