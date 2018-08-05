P.J. Hall had a great month of July for the Upward Stars 16-under team, but it was the last week of July that was the most productive part of the month for the class of 2020 big man. With the way he played in The Prime Event in Orlando, he scored new offers from Clemson, Florida and Georgia along with interest from Virginia before coming home. The 6-foot-9 power forward received those offers because coaches love his combination of being able to play on the block as well as his ability to step outside and shoot from beyond the arc. Before the new recruiting attention, Hall held offers from South Carolina, South Florida and several mid-majors. He visited West Virginia on Friday and went to an elite camp at Pittsburgh this weekend as well.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “They have a great program. They finished up pretty well last year. If they didn’t have a bad injury, they could have gone even further. I like coach (Brad) Brownell and those guys. They have a great staff.” Florida: “I really like Florida. I like the city and I like the school. Mike White is a great guy. The coaching staff is great. All in all, it’s a great program.” Georgia: “Tom Crean is a great coach. He’s a good guy. On the phone, I could tell he means business. He gave me his vision of what I could be in his program. He said he wants his bigs to also be able to play on the perimeter and said I could be like Cody Zeller.” Pittsburgh: “They’ve been recruiting me. They invited me to their elite camp. They have a great new staff. One of the coaches at Pittsburgh was at College of Charleston when they first started recruiting me so I already have a relationship there.” Virginia: “They said they don’t really thrown around offers like that. They want to build a relationship first and whenever they do come with an offer they would really know. They want to get to know me first. I think that’s good and I think that’s a smart move for both sides.” West Virginia: “They’ve been saying they are interested in me and how they would work with me on my perimeter skills. They said they have five offers for the 2019 class.”

