Karim Coulibaly Gonzaga DC Classic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Karim Coulibaly is beginning to see interest in his recruitment pick up, thanks in part to a lack of high-quality big men in the 2019 class. “It is going good. I really just talk to five or six schools,” Coulibaly said. “St. Joe’s, Pitt, Tulane, Providence, Rhode Island, and UConn is coming on hard, too, but they haven’t offered just yet.” Coulibaly has yet to take any official visits but he did discuss a number of the programs in the picture.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Pitt: “Many of these schools are the same but I want to go there and visit the school and see what I like. They are saying that they want for me to come there and help make me a pro and they have a good education that they can offer.” Providence: “Great coaches and they come and visit me a lot. They text me a lot and make sure that I am doing well.” St. Joe’s: “They have followed me for a long time. They talk to me a lot and whenever I am down on myself, they come and talk to me about making the next play. They are like my friends.” UConn: “They think that I can be a pro one day. They interest me. They are a big-time school. I know how they have won of late and have had a lot of NBA players and have good coaching.”

RIVALS' REACTION