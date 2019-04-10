"I really just want to blend with this team and win a lot of games," Rivera told Rivals.com. "I want to show that I can play against the best players in the country and the EYBL."

This spring and summer, the 6-foot-5 wing from Geneseo (Ill.) High is running with Chicago based Meanstreets in Nike's EYBL. He took the floor with them over the weekend at the NY2LA Swish 'N Dish and showed off a versatile game and steady play.

MEQUON, Wisc. -- Three-star junior Isaiah Rivera is hoping to take his recruitment to the next level.

So far, Rivera has earned offers from programs like Dayton, DePaul, St. John's, Bradley, Illinois State, Southern, Valparaiso, Drake, Loyola (Chicago), Northern Iowa and New Mexico State. Others like Butler, Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue are in evaluation mode with him.

Rivera has been to Butler unofficially and Dayton officially and broke down the programs.

"Their whole culture, it's a winning culture," said Rivera of Butler. "You can tell that their coaches really love their players with the way that they talk with them and stuff like that."

Anthony Grant and Dayton made a pretty big impression.



"They have such a great atmosphere around their whole program," said Rivera. "They really like my versatility and think I can do so many things on the court. They have a great following and they have a lot of coaches who have coached NBA players and I really like that because like everybody I dream of getting to that next level."

In no rush to decide, Rivera wants to see if he can earn more high major offers this spring and summer before deciding his next move. He says what high level programs are looking to determine is pretty simple.



"They want to see me play against good competition," said Rivera. "They want me to prove that I can do it against the best players, that's what they've told me."