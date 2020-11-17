Basketball Recruiting - Three-star guard Cam McDowell chooses Georgia

Tom Crean and the Georgia Bulldogs are on the board with their first commitment in the 2021 class tonight as Cam McDowell, a three-star shooting guard, ended his recruitment in favor of the Bulldogs.

“I think he’ll flourish under Tom Crean because he thrives when coaches are tough on him,” said Demond Stephens, who coached McDowell on Team Dickerson during the most recent travel season. “It’s one of those deals where the harder you get on him, the better he plays. You won’t find anybody tougher and who wants to win more than Cam.”

At 6-foot-4, McDowell will be able to play both guards spots for Georgia. He’s really athletic and at his best when he’s attacking the room where he’s equally capable of finishing on his own or setting up a teammate. Over the past year, he’s become a much better and more consistent shooter. Defensively, he’s super competitive and can be a lock-down on-ball defender.

McDowell had also entertained Virginia Tech, Missouri, TCU, James Madison and several other schools before settling on the in-state Bulldogs. The Dawgs have two more scholarships available as the Early Signing Period wraps up tomorrow.