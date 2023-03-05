Sisk spoke with Rivals about his recruitment as he continues to rake in late offers and interests.

Three-star shooting guard Gabe Sisk has had a very good senior season since returning to Ballard (Ky.) High School. This past week, he eclipsed the 2,000 point scoring mark for his career and will end his high school career as one of the best players to suit up for Ballard, one of the more historically prestigious programs in Kentucky.

Seton Hall: “They’re showing mutual interest and stuff like that. It’s not too much, but they like my game.”

UNLV: “They like my game as well. I’ve been talking to them every now and then.”

Marshall: “I really like their play style. I took an unofficial there a couple of weekends ago and got to see them play. I like their play style, it’s really open.”

Jacksonville State: “I haven’t gotten to visit Jacksonville State yet, but their coach really likes me. They’re loving up to Conference USA next year and they say they really need me on their team since they’re moving up.”

Coastal Carolina: “Coastal, they’re having a down year right now, but they have some people that are transferring out and they need me to fill their spots basically.”

Visit plans: “I don’t have any set up officially, but after the season ends I’ll set them up. The main three I’m eyeing right now are Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville State.”