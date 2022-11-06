Justin Menard holds a number of offers from mid-major programs, but the three-star guard’s offer list has the feel of one that could expand in the coming year. Menard, who plays the Nike EYBL circuit with New York’s PSA Cardinals organization, transferred to Connecticut’s St, Thomas More High School this summer and will play his junior season for the powerhouse program.

Along with his new school will come increased exposure and, Menard hopes, additional opportunities. Rivals recently caught up with the 6-foot-3 guard to discuss the upcoming season and which colleges are already making waves in his recruitment.





ON HIS TRANSFER TO CONNECTICUT’S ST. THOMAS MORE

“Everything is going well since the transfer and I’m loving it. I’m playing for arguably the best coach in the country in Jere Quinn and we are in season mode now. We had our 18th practice today and we’re working hard every day. I’m loving it here.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“I’m hearing from a really wide variety of schools right now. Pitt contacted me on the first day they could. I also got offered by Towson in August, but I’m also hearing from Loyola Chicago. With Towson , though, me and Pet Skerry have a really good relationship. All of the Patriot League and the Ivy Leagues, too. Schools like Lehigh and Dartmouth. I visited up at Dartmouth. It’s a variety. It goes from Pitt, to the A-10 schools to some Ivy League schools.”

ON TOWSON

“I know they play in the CAA and it’s a good conference. I know they had a good season last year and won 25 games. They lost in the championship to a tough Delaware team, but they were really good. I actually went up there this summer and saw them. Man, they get after. It was summer practice, and they were going 110 percent. The communication is on point, too. I like the offense a lot, too.”

ON POSSIBLE FUTURE VISITS

“I haven’t figured out any officials yet, but I will. I feel like this year, with me playing a 40-game schedule at St. Thomas More, I’ll figure it out more by the middle of the year or the end of the year. I’ll have a better feel for where I want to visit.”

ON HIS CONVERSATION WITH THE PITT STAFF

“It was just like a getting-to-know-each-other talk. It’s funny, though, [Pitt Assistant] Tim O’Toole’s son is at St. Thomas More as a post-grad. I’m pretty close with him, so I know a lot about Pitt and everything.”



