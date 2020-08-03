Basketball Recruiting - Three-star forward Drissa Traore picks St. John's

Mike Anderson and St. John's got their class of 2021 recruiting off to a start on Monday by landing a commitment from a local prospect..

Traore comes from a highly successful high school program in Long Island Lutheran and has been prepared well for the next level in that setting as well as with PSA.

He's got athleticism, length and a big time motor.

"Drissa is one of the hardest playing power forwards on the East Coast," Williams told Rivals.com. "He’s shown the ability to rebound at a high level at both ends of the floor. He’s been known as a winner his entire life and will continue that at the next level. He is a productive finisher at the rim, makes the 15 foot jump shot and is currently working on expanding his offensive skillset to the three point line."