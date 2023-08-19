After pumping in 17 points a game in the Nike EYBL this summer, Crawford now enters the “official visit tour” portion of the recruitment process.

“I feel like I played pretty well this summer,” Crawford said. “I always feel like I could’ve done things better, but that’s just how I am.”

Elijah Crawford approached the spring and summer circuit season with the same hostile hoops takeover goals every player has; the only difference is he put up the numbers to be in position for phase two.

Elite prospects use from mid-August all the way up until the high school basketball season kicks off in November to get out to college campuses and meet with the coaches, vibe with the current roster and fans and get an overall feel for the culture.

Crawford already has an official visit to Stanford scheduled for on Oct. 6 and is in the process of setting up officials for South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi State and UCF. He’s already taken multiple visits to South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Georgia State. His first official was to Boston College.

“It’s all about where I feel the most at home,” Crawford said. “I want to be somewhere that I can trust the staff and where I’ll have the chance to play early.”

To that end, Crawford said that after building his reputation as a lethal scorer over the past few years, he’s seen the greatest growth in his game over the past four months as a true floor general.

“I feel like I’ve grown the most as a facilitator this summer,” Crawford said. “That’s what the coaches wanted to see because they already know that I can score the ball. I really focused on getting my teammates involved and I can see how much I’ve grown in that area. All of the schools recruiting me want me to run the point, so getting stronger as a playmaker and facilitator has made my game go to another level.”