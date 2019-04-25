Three-star Dillon Jones poised to draw more attention
Every year, there are breakout prospects during the live periods when college coaches can be out evaluating prospects playing with their travel teams. One candidate to see his stock rise in a big way is Dillon Jones, who will be suiting up with the Upward Stars on the Adidas Gauntlet.
Jones, a 6-foot-5 jack-of-all-trades small forward, averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists this season for Keenan High School in Columbia (S.C.) as the team went 30-1 overall and finished with a state championship.
At the moment, his offer list includes Appalachian State, Charlotte, Hofstra and South Carolina. Interest has come in from Clemson, Murray State, Temple and Tulsa.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Jones talked about the in-state schools, what he’s looking for in a school, and offered a comparison for his unique game.
Clemson: “I know they made the Sweet 16 last year and I know some guys on that team like Clyde Trapp and AJ Oliver. I just know they are a good team and on the rise. It’s a good program.”
South Carolina: “I think it’s a great program. I like Frank Martin and how he coaches because he reminds me a lot of my own coach at my high school. They both preach defense first and toughness, and I like that. They are an underdog program, but you know they will always be good.”
On what he’s looking for: “I’m just looking for the right fit. I do hope more high-major schools come in because I feel like that’s where I belong. I feel like proving people wrong. I definitely want to play at the highest level.”
On comparison for his game: “I like to compare myself to Jabari Parker when he was at Duke. He was a smart player and could do everything. He played all over the court and played like every position. I like to pattern myself after players that can do more than one thing.”
RIVALS' REACTION
South Carolina getting in the mix early with an offer is a big deal here. The local star doesn’t hold back that he plans to play at the highest level, and the idea of staying close to home for a coach he loves in one of the best leagues in the country will be tough to turn down.
His recruitment will be one that will be interesting to track as he has a very unique game. He compared himself to Parker, which in some ways makes sense, but let’s offer our own comparison, which would be a combination of Grant Williams and Talen Horton-Tucker. His game won’t be attractive to every coach, but there is a good chance he will add to his offer list throughout the next few weeks.