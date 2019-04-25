Dillon Jones

Every year, there are breakout prospects during the live periods when college coaches can be out evaluating prospects playing with their travel teams. One candidate to see his stock rise in a big way is Dillon Jones, who will be suiting up with the Upward Stars on the Adidas Gauntlet. Jones, a 6-foot-5 jack-of-all-trades small forward, averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists this season for Keenan High School in Columbia (S.C.) as the team went 30-1 overall and finished with a state championship. At the moment, his offer list includes Appalachian State, Charlotte, Hofstra and South Carolina. Interest has come in from Clemson, Murray State, Temple and Tulsa.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Jones talked about the in-state schools, what he’s looking for in a school, and offered a comparison for his unique game. Clemson: “I know they made the Sweet 16 last year and I know some guys on that team like Clyde Trapp and AJ Oliver. I just know they are a good team and on the rise. It’s a good program.” South Carolina: “I think it’s a great program. I like Frank Martin and how he coaches because he reminds me a lot of my own coach at my high school. They both preach defense first and toughness, and I like that. They are an underdog program, but you know they will always be good.” On what he’s looking for: “I’m just looking for the right fit. I do hope more high-major schools come in because I feel like that’s where I belong. I feel like proving people wrong. I definitely want to play at the highest level.” On comparison for his game: “I like to compare myself to Jabari Parker when he was at Duke. He was a smart player and could do everything. He played all over the court and played like every position. I like to pattern myself after players that can do more than one thing.”

