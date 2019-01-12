Smith has made multiple trips to both Georgia and Georgia Tech in the past several months. He stopped by Alabama last weekend and plans to see Clemson this weekend.

Most recently, the Georgia native added offers from Clemson , Georgia Tech and Wichita State. Earlier this high school season he also landed offers from Florida , Georgia , Miami , St. John’s, TCU and Xavier. Alabama is showing heavy interest and could be next to offer.

Deivon Smith has been one of the major stock risers of the first half of the high school season. The class of 2020 point guard is an elite athlete and is one of the better passers around. His jump shot is coming along well, but there aren’t many better than him at getting to the rim and finishing in traffic. It’s that ability that will vault him into the next update of the 2020 Rivals150 and it’s also resulted in his recruitment taking off.

Smith talked about some of the schools he has visited and schools that offered him.

Alabama: “It was pretty good. They said they are going to come see me play again soon. They love how I play and are very interested in me. I liked how they play. I think I could play there. They have a lot of freedom.”

Clemson: “It’s a pretty good program. They’ve been calling me and my dad lately. They really want me to get down there this week. I’ve watched them play a couple times, but I don’t know a ton about them yet.”

Georgia: “They are doing pretty well considering they don’t really have a point guard. They have Nicolas Claxton running point a lot. Their offense gets stagnant because of that, but other than that, they are good. Their coaches are cool. If it’s not coach [Tom] Crean, it’s one of the other coaches hitting me up and checking on me.”

Georgia Tech: “It’s pretty good. They don’t have a lot of pieces right now, but they are getting there. I don’t know the whole staff too well, but I know coach [Josh] Pastner and coach [Julian] Swartz. They are cool guys. I talk to them a lot.”

Miami: “They really have a 7-man rotation right now and just let Chris Lykes go. If I were to go there, I see how I could go in and impact the game like that.”

Xavier: “Me and Dwon [Odom] are pretty close. And then coach Jonas [Hayes] was already recruiting me when he was down here at Georgia, so I’m pretty familiar with those guys. I could possibly go there and do something. I’m still trying to learn more about them.”