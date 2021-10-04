Three-star De'Ante Green commits to Florida State

Leonard Hamilton got his second commitment of the week as three-star De’Ante Green chose Florida State on Sunday. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw weighs in on what this means.

Green is a 6-foot-7 forward who is coming off a state championship high school season. The 195-pound forward plays his best 15-feet and in from the basket. Green plays with some toughness, has touch with his right hand when facing the basket and has a knack for finding some production.

Playing with Team CP3 (N.C.) Green averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds during the Nike EYBL bubble while he shot 64.4-percent from the field. While he will have to shoot the ball better from both the free throw line and beyond the arc, Green will be a program guy that FSU can rely on being there for a few years.

Green chose Florida State over a final group that also included NC State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.