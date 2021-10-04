Three-star De'Ante Green commits to Florida State
Leonard Hamilton got his second commitment of the week as three-star De’Ante Green chose Florida State on Sunday. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw weighs in on what this means.
What Florida State is getting
Green is a 6-foot-7 forward who is coming off a state championship high school season. The 195-pound forward plays his best 15-feet and in from the basket. Green plays with some toughness, has touch with his right hand when facing the basket and has a knack for finding some production.
Playing with Team CP3 (N.C.) Green averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds during the Nike EYBL bubble while he shot 64.4-percent from the field. While he will have to shoot the ball better from both the free throw line and beyond the arc, Green will be a program guy that FSU can rely on being there for a few years.
Green chose Florida State over a final group that also included NC State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.
What This Means for the Seminoles
Green is the third commitment of the 2022 class for Florida State. He joins 6-foot-9 Cameron Corhen, ranked No. 130, and 6-foot-6 three-star wing Tom House. Florida State is coming off a 2021 class that was ranked No. 8 overall and included five-star Matthew Cleveland, four-stars John Butler and Jalen Warley, and 7-foot-3 three-star Naheem McLeod.
Florida State is still involved with five-star Julian Phillips and high four-star Dillon Mitchell as it is among the finalists for both.
What they said
“De’Ante is a skilled offensive player who can stretch the floor with his jumper. He can face up, put the ball on the floor attacking bigger defenders, or post up smaller defenders. On the defensive end he is a competitor who doesn’t back down from anyone.” – Team CP3 Director Steve Shelton