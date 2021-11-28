Three-star D.J. Jackson looking for early playing time

D.J. Jackson opened people's eyes playing this summer when he averaged 18.7 points per game with UPlay Canada in the EYBL bubble. "My offense is the best part of my game," Jackson said. "My pullup jump shot. I am able to get to my spots, get into a rhythm, create for my teammates. I have real confidence in my game; I think the sky is the limit for me. Right now, I have Indiana State and George Washington that are trying to get me to come."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Indiana State: "They are really good at player development. They see me getting minutes next season." George Washington: "They are very guard-heavy; they let their guards go to work. They play like four guards at a time. They want me to come right in and compete for a spot."

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

"Seton Hall, Mississippi State are schools who are still involved," Jackson said. "They had offered me previously, but I am just trying to see the best fit. I want to play my freshman year. I want to be a pro, so I want to go to a school that will develop me and helps me get there. I want to bet on myself. Right now, I am just trying to see the best fit for me. I don't really have a timetable yet." "Coming to Montverde was a big decision for my last year. Work on my game, work on my body, get college-ready. This is probably the best school in America. The coaches are great, and it will get me ready for college next year."

*****

RIVALS' REACTION