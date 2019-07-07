News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-07 10:45:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Three-star Christian Fussell makes the most of June live periods

Ldwgvzi7oflhizxlkf8k
Christian Fussell
Dan McDonald
Rivals.com

One of the prospects that really took advantage of the two live periods in June was Christian Fussell. The 6-foot-9 post player from Greenforest Christian in Atlanta picked up some mid-major offers...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}