Three-star Chase Hunter hoping to take preseason visits
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
At the Under Armour Challenge, three-star guard Chase Hunter has been one of the breakout players of the first July recruiting period. The Georgia native began receiving offers from high-majors back in April like Texas Tech, VCU and Virginia Tech, but he’s still adding more as he continues to improve his game and look like somebody who should appear in the next Rivals150.
Oklahoma put a scholarship out to Hunter last night. Michigan State called him to express interest as well. Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and VCU are among the other schools most involved.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Hunter talked about some of the schools involved in his recruitment.
Oklahoma: “I love the school. They try to get kids to the NBA and that’s my main goal. I’m going to take a visit there in August.”
Clemson: “I’m cool with Coach [Antonio Reynolds-Dean]. He’s been talking to me a lot lately. He was one of the first coaches on me.”
Georgia: “I love Coach Tom Crean and Coach Chad Dollar. He’s been on me since he was at Auburn. My family connection is big there, but I’m going to choose the college that is best for me.”
VCU: “I like their school. I talk to the coaching staff there a lot. I want to take a visit there and see how it really is.”
RIVALS' REACTION
With the recruiting process still taking shape for him, it’s hard to pin down any early leaders. The offer from Oklahoma definitely has his attention given Lon Kruger’s recent success with talented guards like Trae Young and Buddy Hield. Georgia is another one to watch if Tom Crean offers. Hunter’s brother, Jaden, is a linebacker on the football team. His mother, Brandi, is a former star player for Georgia’s women’s team, and his dad, the late Brice Hunter, was a star wide receiver for the Bulldogs. Clemson’s coaching staff has also built a strong relationship with him and could be a real player. Hunter said he hopes to take some visits the next couple months and decide before the high school season starts.