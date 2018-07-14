Chase Hunter Lakepoint Athletics

At the Under Armour Challenge, three-star guard Chase Hunter has been one of the breakout players of the first July recruiting period. The Georgia native began receiving offers from high-majors back in April like Texas Tech, VCU and Virginia Tech, but he’s still adding more as he continues to improve his game and look like somebody who should appear in the next Rivals150. Oklahoma put a scholarship out to Hunter last night. Michigan State called him to express interest as well. Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and VCU are among the other schools most involved.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Hunter talked about some of the schools involved in his recruitment. Oklahoma: “I love the school. They try to get kids to the NBA and that’s my main goal. I’m going to take a visit there in August.” Clemson: “I’m cool with Coach [Antonio Reynolds-Dean]. He’s been talking to me a lot lately. He was one of the first coaches on me.” Georgia: “I love Coach Tom Crean and Coach Chad Dollar. He’s been on me since he was at Auburn. My family connection is big there, but I’m going to choose the college that is best for me.” VCU: “I like their school. I talk to the coaching staff there a lot. I want to take a visit there and see how it really is.”

RIVALS' REACTION