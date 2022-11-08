Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers added another quality piece to their recruiting class on Tuesday with the commitment of three-star guard Cameron Carr, who chose the Volunteers over Northwestern, Louisville and Kansas State. Below, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at what kind of player Tennessee is getting and what this means for the Volunteers moving forward.

WHAT TENNESSEE IS GETTING IN CARR

Carr has great length with a good frame to add muscle to over time. At 6-foot-5, he can play the two or the three both offensively and defensively. He will be called upon to be a knockdown shooter at the next level, and someone who can be used as a ball mover and a secondary ball-handler and facilitator. While he has a projectable frame, the next step for Carr will be to add muscle and strength over the next couple of years. There’s a couple of things working in Carr’s favor, though. For starters, he’s a late blooming prospect who has just started to tap into his potential. He’s also the son of Chris Carr, who played in the NBA for multiple seasons, so he has DNA working to his benefit as well.

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Why Tennessee: “It just felt like the right place for me. I have a really good bond with the coaches. I was down to Northwestern and Tennessee, and I had a great bond with both. I just prayed about it, and determined that Tennessee was the right place for me. His expectations: “They’re losing a lot of key guys to the NBA and to graduation. It’s an opportunity to go in and play immediately. I’m going to try to pick up slack from seniors and do what they did.” What Tennessee fans can look forward to: “I’m going to knock down shots, try to dunk on people, play good defense. It’s going to be a movie.”

*****

WHAT’S NEXT FOR TENNESSEE