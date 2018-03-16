Following first reports by ESPN on Friday morning that eight members of the Pitt men’s basketball program have asked for their release to transfer, the Panthers’ future was hit further with its top class of 2018 recruit, Bryce Golden, asking for his own release, he told Rivals.com.
A 6-foot-8 power forward prospect and strong three-star recruit, Golden first pledged to the program in September, 2017, as Penn State, Temple, Richmond and a slew of others were in contention. He then signed his national letter of intent during the early signing period in November.
“With all of the changes happening and all of the players asking for their releases, I just wanted to be able to explore other options,” Golden said.
After completing the ACC season winless, Pittsburgh decided to fire its head coach, Kevin Stallings, following just two years on the job. Despite the recent downturn, the crop of underclassmen, along with the signing of Golden, did paint a brighter future for the once proud program.
A high-motor power forward that was a productive member of his St. James School unit this winter, Golden was a solid contributor on the Nike EYBL circuit during the summer months. Running with the Team Takeover 17-under bunch, Golden averaged close to eight points and five rebounds, with just 13 minutes allotted per contest.
Upon receiving his full release, Golden will immediately become one of the top frontcourt prospects available as a high-major recruitment is expected to ensue.
Danya Kingsby, a junior college recruit and other member of Pitt’s 2018 class, had already asked for his release immediately following the firing of Kevin Stallings.
A new head coach hiring could be made within days as Eric Musselman, Danny Hurley and Mike Schmidt remain the more talked about names pertaining to the open position.