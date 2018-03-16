Following first reports by ESPN on Friday morning that eight members of the Pitt men’s basketball program have asked for their release to transfer, the Panthers’ future was hit further with its top class of 2018 recruit, Bryce Golden, asking for his own release, he told Rivals.com.

A 6-foot-8 power forward prospect and strong three-star recruit, Golden first pledged to the program in September, 2017, as Penn State, Temple, Richmond and a slew of others were in contention. He then signed his national letter of intent during the early signing period in November.

“With all of the changes happening and all of the players asking for their releases, I just wanted to be able to explore other options,” Golden said.