Three-star Alphonzo Billups commits to VCU

Mike Rhoades and his VCU Rams made news this weekend when Alphonzo Billups became their second Rivals150 commitment of the 2022 cycle. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw is going to analyze what this means for Ram Nation.

Billups is a lengthy and versatile wing player who fits right into the aggressive, two-way style that VCU has made its name with. Billups, from Varina (Va.) High School has been under the radar until this travel ball season with Team Loaded Va (Va.) 3SSB when he first entered the Rivals150. This was Billups' first full season with Team Loaded and his high school did not have a season last year. Billups can handle the ball from the wing position, he can shoot the ball with deep range, and he has the length and pop to be a ball hawk type wing defender.

Billups joins Christian Fermin as the second Rivals150 prospect in the Rams' 2022 class. Billups is the No. 117 prospect in the class. His chose VCU over a group of finalists that included Texas A&M, LSU, NC State, Pittsburgh and Oklahoma State.

This is a national recruiting win for VCU which continues to establish its local recruiting as well as a pipeline from one of the biggest travel ball organizations in Virginia with Team Loaded Va. VCU’s 2022 two-man class is stacked on top of a three man class in 2021 that included point guard Jayden Nunn, small forward Nick Kern and forward Jalen Deloach.