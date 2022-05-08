Three-star Adou Thiero commits to Kentucky

Kentucky added another player to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday with the addition of 6-foot-5, three-star guard Adou Thiero. The Quaker Valley (Pa.) product is the third perimeter piece in John Calipari’s class, joining five-stars Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston.

WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

Thiero is a low risk, high reward addition for the Wildcats. His father, Almany, played under Calipari at Memphis, so the family already knows what to expect as soon as Adou arrives on campus. The three-star guard could easily out perform his ranking, there’s just been limited eyes on him due to the fact that he didn’t play AAU basketball. At the high school level, however, he averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game and helped his team reach the Pennsylvania 4A State Championship Game. Thiero projects as a multi-year player who has the offensive and defensive skills to mold into a two-way guard on the perimeter. Anything Kentucky gets out of Thiero in year one is icing on the cake, as he projects to be a two- to three-year player.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR KENTUCKY