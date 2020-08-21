Basketball Recruiting - Three schools make the cut for Darius Johnson

Three schools make the cut for Darius Johnson
Emerging as a high-major prospect this summer, Darius Johnson is nearing his commitment. Before coming to his college decision, Johnson has trimmed his list to a final three.
A 6-foot guard out of the nation’s capital, Johnson ascended the positional rankings this spring and saw a bevy of high-major suitors appear within his recruitment. After hearing from some of the better programs along the east coast, Johnson has decided that he will play at Alabama, Providence or UCF.
"I picked these three schools because they are the ones who recruited me the hardest and told me that they needed me as a part of their team,” Johnson told Rivals.com. “It was pretty easy to narrow it down to these three because, after a while, they were the only schools consistent.”
With family in Florida, Johnson has spent the summer down south competing with the CP25 SE Elite program. In doing so, while coaches have been unable to be physically present for his travel games, his appearances at various clinics and events that have been virtually streamed has shown that he has the capacity to impact a high-major program day one thanks to his toughness and overall skills at the point guard position.
“I also knew that I could go right into each of these three schools my freshman year and earn a chance to play right away at the guard position,” Johnson went on to say.
Johnson has not set a definitive date for his commitment but one does not appear to too far away. UCF is the local school back home but Alabama was one of the first to make him a priority, which could also be said for Providence. A dead heat between each of his finalists, there is no clear-cut favorite at this time.