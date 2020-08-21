Basketball Recruiting - Three schools make the cut for Darius Johnson

Emerging as a high-major prospect this summer, Darius Johnson is nearing his commitment. Before coming to his college decision, Johnson has trimmed his list to a final three.

A 6-foot guard out of the nation’s capital, Johnson ascended the positional rankings this spring and saw a bevy of high-major suitors appear within his recruitment. After hearing from some of the better programs along the east coast, Johnson has decided that he will play at Alabama, Providence or UCF.

"I picked these three schools because they are the ones who recruited me the hardest and told me that they needed me as a part of their team,” Johnson told Rivals.com. “It was pretty easy to narrow it down to these three because, after a while, they were the only schools consistent.”