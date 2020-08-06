Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Uncertainty, Kok Yat, top PGs

Will we have a college basketball season? That is the billion-dollar question as programs begin to start preseason workouts. In today's Three-Point Play, Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans looks at a potential contingency plan for the winter, spotlights the latest talent to join the 2021 class and breaks down the already small number of high-major point guard targets.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the travel season. Now the question in basketball circles is whether there will be a college season.

College football conferences have begun to share their plans for that sport's season and while not a straight apples-to-apples comparison, there are a couple of ideas for the college basketball season that are beginning to gain momentum.

First, I can’t see non-league games taking place, especially if fans are not in attendance. There's minimal gain for host programs if they can't reap the reward from gate receipts, concessions and parking fees, especially when dealing with buy-games.

Additionally, the testing capability of, for example, a program in the NEC may not match up with what a Big East program can afford. Is Creighton willing to put its players on the court with St. Francis without feeling absolutely comfortable about the Red Flash's testing procedures? I doubt it.

The result of this uncertainty could result in conference play being moved up to start after Thanksgiving. Leagues would then have the chance to play 20 conference games, maybe even in some sort of tournament-style.

For instance, the first weekend in December, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss travel to Atlanta and play a round-robin format in which each team plays three games between Thursday and Sunday. They then return to campus and another set of three-games is played by each member program at a different location two weeks later.

There is very little chance we will see consistency across the board from league to league, there may even be discrepancies across the power conferences. However, one should rest assured that the NCAA will do everything in its power to preserve some sort of NCAA tournament next year.

Ultimately, it would be a mild surprise if there is not some sort of college basketball season year. What it looks like is more the question.