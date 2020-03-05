The potential one-time transfer rule change could be a massive improvement in college basketball, but should it be enforced for the next season? In this week’s Three-Point Play, Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans addresses the negatives of doing so. Evans also has the latest on Kai Sotto and dishes on the latest curve ball in the recruitment of J.T. Thor .

Free agency. That has been the common refrain as I have spoken with over a dozen head and assistant coaches in recent days regarding the new rule that would allow all first-year transfers to play immediately in the fall. All of the coaches were affiliated with high-major programs, which would benefit the most from the rule change.

I get that coaches are creatures of habit and will eventually adjust to what is implemented, but there is great concern surrounding the "What if?" factor. Some have pondered whether the low and mid-major ranks will become a feeder system of sorts, similar to how the junior college ranks work. Players might spend a year or two playing in a league like the Southern Conference, succeed, and then be plucked away by the ACC or AAC. I know it happens some now, but it might become an automatic in future years.

Another possibility: There could be a trade system in place. One power conference head coach barters with another from a mid-major school and an exchange is made in which the lesser power program player is traded for a star from the lower rung. The possibilities are infinite.

Another obstacle is that the Transfer Waiver Working Group won’t address the Division I Council until April 23-25 and, if passed, wouldn’t go into effect until June 1. So, for someone like Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg, who has always been a big proponent of transfers in roster construction, he might be banking on all of his first-time transfers being eligible next season. Say that he lands seven such commitments before the end of April. Meanwhile, the working group presents its case and the rule is passed, but it actually won’t be instituted until the 2021 season. What does that leave Hoiberg to do? Now, half of his roster isn’t eligible to play in the fall, leaving him with just seven capable bodies.

I am not here to fight for or against student-athlete rights. Rather, I am attempting to understand how such a rule can go into effect when the transfer season will only be halfway done. It would be like starting a game and then at halftime new rules are put in place for the second half.

This is a landmark situation for the sport and if greater clarity isn’t handed down immediately next college season might be won by one of two groups: those that sit back and wait or by those that take the risk and hit the transfer portal like a national championship is on the line. And it very well could be.