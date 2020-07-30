Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Top classes, blue bloods, NBA Draft

In today's Three-Point Play, Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans looks at the top of the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings, dives into the lack of blueblood success so far in the 2021 class and previews looming NBA Draft withdrawal decisions.

1. TAKING NOTE OF 1-2-3

Langston Love

If you look at the top of the 2021 Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings, you won't see any blue bloods at the top of the list. Instead, you will find the nouveau riche of college basketball: Villanova, Baylor and Florida State. Despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the sport this year, the programs in Philadelphia, Waco and Tallahassee have weathered the COVID-19 storm arguably better than any other. Jay Wright has always done his best work with the talent in the Wildcats' geographic footprint and, with regionalized recruiting seemingly here to stay, Villanova has capitalized. The Wildcats boast four Rivals150 commitments that live within a four-hour drive of their campus, and they also are in a solid spot for five-star guard Trevor Keels. Baylor has taken a slightly different approach and while it did a great job of protecting its home turf with top-50 guard Langston Love, the Bears also deserve credit for their early prioritization of top-40 forward Jeremy Sochan and relentless pursuit of Kendall Brown. The Bears could be ready pounce soon in the 2022 class as they are in great position for Lee Dort and Vincent Iwuchukwu. Leonard Hamilton's program has had a similar strategy in the 2021 class. The Seminoles are no longer just a developmental program but also one that has begun attract the nation’s elite. Two tremendous long-term wings in Matthew Cleveland and Bryce McGowens are already in the hopper, as is John Butler. The Seminoles aren’t done yet and will soon add another center and are the dark horse for top-25 guard Jalen Warley. Give it up for Wright, Drew and Hamilton for never relenting in their 2021 pursuits.

2. WHERE ARE THE BLUE BLOODS?

Roy Williams (AP Images)

Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina topped the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings in the 2020 class. No surprise. But where are they now in the 2021 class? Combined, they sit with only two commitments and just one rated as a five-star. That's a big departure from last cycle, where the trio inked 10 five-star prospects. No one is going to feel sorry for Cal, K or Roy, but this could arguably be the most difficult period that any of the three has had in recruiting due to how many unknowns they are all facing. With college basketball recruiting trending to a more regionalized model, these three programs aren't exactly known for looking inward. Furthermore, the Wildcats, Blue Devils and Tar Heels usually focus their time on the current senior class, not prospects further away from signing a National Letter of Intent. The loss of the travel season has limited in-person evaluation opportunities, which has led to fewer offers extended. UK has offered just four in the 2021 class, while Duke offered six. Factor in how late into the spring all three were still figuring out its rosters for the upcoming season, the now looming threat of the NBA G League initiative, and nearly two times more Rivals150 rising seniors having already committing compared to last year and what you have is an onslaught of questions being levied at these three programs. It won't surprise anyone if Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina finish with top-ranked classes, but they will go about it in a much different manner than normal.

3. DRAFT DECISIONS UPCOMING

Luka Garza (AP Images)