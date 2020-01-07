The newest Associated Press Top 25 Poll is out, and National Analyst Eric Bossi has some thoughts on three teams to watch. Bossi also asks: Can we end stall ball? And can a former McDonald’s All-American get his groove back, thanks to a transfer? All in today’s 3-Point-Play.

The newest Associated Press Top 25 came out on Monday, and as expected Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas are ranked as the top three programs in the country. Taking a deeper dive into the poll, there are three teams that currently have my attention as squads that I would like to watch really closely as we move forward: Florida State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

Checking in at No. 10, Florida State has won six games in a row since absorbing a pretty serious tail-kicking at Indiana just a little over a month ago. Leonard Hamilton’s teams are always tough and athletic and will lock you down while being balanced on the offensive end.



That remains the case in Tallahassee, but the more I watch this team the more I’m enjoying them and seeing why my co-worker Corey Evans has been high on them as a team capable of making a deep run in March. Trent Forrest is a leader on both ends, Devin Vassell is developing into a potential star in the ACC and freshman Patrick Williams has been every bit as solid as expected.



Moving forward, the key for them is going to be former McDonald’s All-American M.J. Walker. If he plays anywhere near the level he did in a road win at Louisville over the weekend, then the Noles could be dangerous.

I still have a lot to learn about No. 7 San Diego State. One of the nation’s two undefeated teams (No. 5 Auburn - which I’ve already pointed out a few times is being overlooked - is the other), I finally got my first look at the Aztecs on Saturday night, when I watched them travel to and handle a good Utah State team. They are pretty clearly the class of the Mountain West and the question is this: Are they really the No. 7 team in the country? As I learn about them, I know that Washington State transfer Malachi Flynn is a stud, the Aztecs play hard and that they are experienced with good balance. I’m a night owl by nature and for the next few weeks SDSU is going to be appointment late-night viewing.

Finally, is Chris Beard doing it again with Texas Tech? Ranked No. 22 overall after a five-game winning streak, we’ll know an awful lot more about the Red Raiders by the end of the week after they host No. 4 Baylor on Tuesday night and travel to No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday.



Tech lost a lot of important pieces off of last year’s team and had to find a way to incorporate a new wave of transfers and two freshman stars in Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. After losing Ramsey for some games due to injury, they are back at full strength and things appear to be clicking. Davide Moretti gives them a sniper with experience, but it’s the early blossoming of Shannon that really has this team moving. If he keeps his play up during the Big 12 season, there could be another surge in Lubbock. Stay tuned - and don’t bet against Beard.