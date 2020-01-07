Three-Point Play: Teams to watch, stall ball, Charles O'Bannon
The newest Associated Press Top 25 Poll is out, and National Analyst Eric Bossi has some thoughts on three teams to watch. Bossi also asks: Can we end stall ball? And can a former McDonald’s All-American get his groove back, thanks to a transfer? All in today’s 3-Point-Play.
1. THREE TEAMS THAT HAVE MY ATTENTION
The newest Associated Press Top 25 came out on Monday, and as expected Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas are ranked as the top three programs in the country. Taking a deeper dive into the poll, there are three teams that currently have my attention as squads that I would like to watch really closely as we move forward: Florida State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.
Checking in at No. 10, Florida State has won six games in a row since absorbing a pretty serious tail-kicking at Indiana just a little over a month ago. Leonard Hamilton’s teams are always tough and athletic and will lock you down while being balanced on the offensive end.
That remains the case in Tallahassee, but the more I watch this team the more I’m enjoying them and seeing why my co-worker Corey Evans has been high on them as a team capable of making a deep run in March. Trent Forrest is a leader on both ends, Devin Vassell is developing into a potential star in the ACC and freshman Patrick Williams has been every bit as solid as expected.
Moving forward, the key for them is going to be former McDonald’s All-American M.J. Walker. If he plays anywhere near the level he did in a road win at Louisville over the weekend, then the Noles could be dangerous.
I still have a lot to learn about No. 7 San Diego State. One of the nation’s two undefeated teams (No. 5 Auburn - which I’ve already pointed out a few times is being overlooked - is the other), I finally got my first look at the Aztecs on Saturday night, when I watched them travel to and handle a good Utah State team. They are pretty clearly the class of the Mountain West and the question is this: Are they really the No. 7 team in the country? As I learn about them, I know that Washington State transfer Malachi Flynn is a stud, the Aztecs play hard and that they are experienced with good balance. I’m a night owl by nature and for the next few weeks SDSU is going to be appointment late-night viewing.
Finally, is Chris Beard doing it again with Texas Tech? Ranked No. 22 overall after a five-game winning streak, we’ll know an awful lot more about the Red Raiders by the end of the week after they host No. 4 Baylor on Tuesday night and travel to No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday.
Tech lost a lot of important pieces off of last year’s team and had to find a way to incorporate a new wave of transfers and two freshman stars in Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. After losing Ramsey for some games due to injury, they are back at full strength and things appear to be clicking. Davide Moretti gives them a sniper with experience, but it’s the early blossoming of Shannon that really has this team moving. If he keeps his play up during the Big 12 season, there could be another surge in Lubbock. Stay tuned - and don’t bet against Beard.
2. TALKING STALL BALL
This argument comes up every year, and for the most part I stay out of it. But, stalling tactics and discussion of who should be most at blame and the need for a shot clock in high school basketball are starting up again.
First of all, a standard shot clock in high school basketball won’t end all low-scoring games or slow pace, but it is a great start. There’s simply no real excuse for not having one at this point. For the good of the game and the enjoyment of all those involved, we need to get this figured out ASAP.
Now, let’s move onto the debate between who is more to blame: the team that refuses to come out of a zone or the team that refuses to attack it. The reality is that both teams/coaches share equal blame here. A defense can stop stalling real quickly by extending the zone or going to man and pressuring, while an offense can choose to attack rather than standing and passing the ball idly around the perimeter.
The bottom line with this is that it is all about the egos of the coaches who employ these tactics. Somehow we’ve got to get through to these guys and make them understand that they are only hurting everybody else involved when they do this and it’s about the kids competing and not them proving who has the strongest will.
I’ve not yet run into one of those games this year, but I usually do at least once or twice. In the past, I’ve kind of let it slide, but if I witness one this year I’ll definitely be making some noise.
3. CAN O’BANNON REBOUND AT TCU?
On Monday, Jamie Dixon and TCU picked up a commitment from USC transfer Charles O’Bannon. A redshirt sophomore, the 6-foot-6 wing has scored a grand total of 20 points in his college career and had a minimal impact at USC.
So, why is there reason to believe that O’Bannon can turn things around in Fort Worth and become a Big 12 contributor?
Well, in case anybody forgot, O’Bannon Jr. was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school who ranked No. 43 overall in the class of 2017. Obviously, he’s not played anywhere near that level to this point in college, but there’s also no doubting that he does have talent to go along with good positional size. After sitting out for transfer he should be healthy and hopefully refocused to go out and prove that he’s not a bust.
There is really no downside here if you are Dixon. If O’Bannon doesn’t get it together for the Horned Frogs he’ll only have one-and-a-half seasons left to play and will be in and out in a short time. But, if he can return to anywhere near the level that he was coming out of high school then he could be a real difference-maker for TCU.