Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Skyy Clark, Trey Alexander, Nigel Burris

Three-Point Play: Skyy Clark, Trey Alexander, Nigel Burris
A decision date is in for five-star point guard Skyy Clark. When will he decide and where might he be leaning? Four-star Trey Alexander is down to seven and another prospect from 2021 has made the move to 2022.
Bossi's Best: Players outside of Rivals150 classes ready to rise
1. FIVE-STAR SKYY CLARK SETS DECISION DATE
Down to a final four of Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA, five-star point guard Skyy Clark is set to announce his decision on Oct. 22.
After playing his first two years of high school basketball in Southern California, the 6-foot-2 point guard who currently ranks No. 13 overall in the class of 2022 will play his junior season at Brentwood Academy in Nashville.
One of the best playmaker/scorers in the country, Clark is a creative player on the offensive end who has really filled out physically.
With a little less than a month until he makes his decision, there have been no shortage of rumors regarding where Clark will ultimately play his college ball. Of late, North Carolina has picked up a lot of steam in the rumor mill and the Heels could very well be trending in the direction of landing him. Currently, my FutureCast pick is with Kentucky and given how many times Clark’s recruitment has shifted, I don’t see myself changing to North Carolina – or any other program – until things appear to be a little more certain.
What I’m getting at here is that if I had to predict where Clark – who may ultimately end up in the class of 2021 – goes to school today, I wouldn’t feel comfortable making a prediction. But, I’ve already got one in for Kentucky and I don’t want to get in the habit of flipping my pick with each new rumor that comes along.
2. TOP SEVEN FOR FOUR-STAR TREY ALEXANDER
Four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander is down to seven.
Currently ranked No. 72 in the 2021 Rivals150, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall has cut his list down to Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Grambling State, Kansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.
A pretty good ball-handler for a two guard, Alexander has good strength and is dangerous as a pull-up jump shooter.
While he’s been raised in Big 12 country, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Alexander end up in the SEC with Arkansas and Ole Miss looking like they could be two to keep an eye on. Alexander has been on campus in Fayetteville a few times and is one of the top remaining targets on the Razorbacks board. As for Ole Miss, Alexander played some during the summer with point guard commitment Daeshun Ruffin on the Next Page Force and assistant coach Win Case has deep ties in Oklahoma.
3. BURRIS RECLASSES TO 2022
Six-foot-7 combo forward Nigel Burris of San Jose (Calif.) Archbishop Mitty was already looking like one of the most intriguing frontcourt prospects out West for the class of 2021. Now, he’s looking even more intriguing because he’s moved to the class of 2022.
What’s key here is that Burris will still be graduating in the spring of 2021 and he hasn’t shut the door on enrolling with his natural high school class. But, due to the pandemic he missed out on a chance to be thoroughly evaluated during the summer of 2020 and he is on the younger side for a member of the senior class.
A fine athlete who can stretch defenses via the jump shot, Burris has a good base of skills and a rapidly expanding all-around game. His versatility on offense and defense could allow him to soar over the next six months. California high schools won’t begin play until March this year, so in the meantime Burris is going to be active playing with Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep’s club team at various events through the Fall and early Winter.
Burris already holds offers from Cal Poly, Loyola Marymount, Montana, San Jose State and UC Santa Barbara. But, high majors like Arizona State, Stanford, USC and Washington State among others are watching closely. Looking at Burris’ growth as a player over the last year, don’t be surprised when some of those Pac-12 programs start to pull the trigger on offering scholarships.