Why is class of 2022 shooting guard Rylan Griffen one of the hottest names in Texas? The G League has added another one and the lack of interest in a 2020 wing from Chicago continues to defy logic. Read all about it in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play.

Coming off of a season during which he averaged 22 points, five rebounds and four assists per game at Richardson (Texas) High, 6-foot-5 two guard Rylan Griffen is one of hottest prospects from the class of 2022.

A big-time athlete who is armed with a dangerous pull-up jumper, Griffen already ranks No. 53 nationally in his class and was poised to make another climb. If you don’t believe me, look at the offer list that already includes the likes of Creighton, DePaul, Kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU and Texas A&M while Baylor and Texas Tech have been heavily involved.

I checked in with Griffen, who said that improving as a shooter was a big focus during his sophomore season.

"I really tried to elevate my shot when people’s hands are in my face this year and it really helped me score in multiple ways,” said Griffen. “For next season I’m working on getting a lot stronger so I can easily get into the paint and finish.”

Whether more coaches will get to see him this summer is up in the air, but when they do Griffen wants them to know something very important about him.

“I think they should know I’ll do anything they ask me to win the game,” said Griffen. “I like to win and it feels good winning, so I’ll do anything to make that happen.”

So far, Griffen has seen the campuses of Baylor and Texas Tech. Once he’s able to get back on the road again he says that he and his family have discussed Kansas, Kansas State and Texas A&M as some programs they would like to check in on.