Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Returning players, grassroots, Rafael Castro

The last few days have been very good for fans of college basketball as several notable players chose to withdraw from the NBA Draft and added to what was already looking like a promising 2020-21 season.

Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe, Baylor’s Jared Butler and Iowa’s Luka Garza were three of the biggest decisions left to be made and they all came back. Arkansas gets the dependable three-point shooter with experience to help ease the load on new talent they needed and a pair of national title contenders each got back potential All-Americans and National Player of the Year candidates in Butler and Garza.

Iowa – which I felt was a legitimate Final Four contender in 2020 – is going to be absolutely loaded with the return of Garza but the Hawkeyes weren’t the only winner in the Big Ten. Illinois came up huge as team leader Ayo Dosunmu decided to return for a junior season in the Illini backcourt and big man Kofi Cockburn electing to return. This should be the best Illini team since their 2005 Final Four team. At Michigan State, Tom Izzo and the Spartans did lose Xavier Tillman to the draft but he’d been trending in that direction and Aaron Henry did decide to stay in school. They’ll be right in the mix to contend with Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin in what should be an awfully fun Big Ten next season.

Arkansas wasn’t the only SEC team getting good news. The good news was flowing throughout the league. Alabama – which could be a sneaky top-10 team by the time it is all said and done – got a dangerous shooter back in John Petty. The Crimson Tide are loaded with perimeter options, even after losing Kira Lewis. LSU got stability in their backcourt with JaVonte Smart returning for his junior season. The Tigers also get forward Darius Days back. The huge news for them, though, is the return of skilled combo forward Trendon Watford. The Tigers should be at least a top 20 team nationally with their returns. Also, Tennessee's chances to be in the mix with the nation's best got even better with the return of Yves Pons. Like the BIg Ten, the SEC should be as strong as it has been in some time during the next season.



UCLA got stung a few months ago by heralded five-star point guard recruit Daishen Nix choosing to take the G League pathway. However, after it looked very likely that the Bruins would lose forward Chris Smith to the draft, but they get a huge boost with his return. He has been a bit inconsistent throughout his time in Westwood, but he’s a potential All-Pac-12 player in 2020-21 and has versatility. Thanks to the return of Remy Martin, Bobby Hurley and Arizona State just may be the favorites in the Pac-12 and Martin will likely be considered one of the preseason favorites for conference Player of the Year.

Gonzaga was going to be good with or without Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi, Mark Few’s program is built to last. However, their return cements the Zags as one of the top two or three teams in the land and like Baylor and Iowa, they’ll be serious contenders for a national championship in 2020-21.

Finally, the last decision that really stands out to me is that of 2020 five-star Makur Maker. He’s big, he’s skilled and he’s going to get a lot of attention playing at Howard this season.