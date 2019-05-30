2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

1. R.J. HAMPTON, THE PIONEER

The news that R.J. Hampton signed with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL instead of a college program caused surprise, intrigue and commotion throughout basketball. This is not a Brian Bowen or a Terrance Ferguson situation where Hampton’s eligibility was in question. This is simply a case of Hampton choosing professional basketball over potential March glory. In the days that have followed Hampton's announcement, elite prospects and their parents have begun to ask what his move means and whether this will be a legitimate path for others in the future. Do I believe that Hampton will be the last to choose professional opportunities, whether overseas or in the G League, over college basketball? I do not. There are select members of the 2020 class that will be keeping a close eye on how Hampton fares and whether or not his draft stock fluctuates before he returns to America at the end of his NBL contract in March,.

What did help Hampton in making such a move, though, was having a father who was forward thinking and meticulous in checking every box. Hampton’s own innate confidence to go for it, helped as well. Hampton's days as a trailblazer may be numbered, as the one-and-done rule could potentially be erased by 2022. For now, though, he could be a pioneer for future classes.

2. THE NEW JUNE

Thanks to the work of the Rice Commission, there will be a handful of evaluation opportunities this June for college coaches to check out some of the nation's top talent. For the first time, the NBPA Top 100 Camp will be open to college coaches. A 24-hour window will be allotted between June 13-14. The prestigious camp, once again being held at the University of Virginia, will host a number of top prospects from the 2020-22 classes. The following week in Colorado Springs, Colo., the under-19 USA Basketball trials will be held at the United States Olympic Training Facility. Current college stars such as Tyrese Haliburton and Kira Lewis will be on hand, as will top members of the 2019 class including Isaiah Stewart and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and high school prospects Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley will be in attendance. Lastly, and most importantly, the men’s basketball scholastic events will be run across the country from June 21-23 and June 28-30. Many states, including California, Florida and Georgia, decided against such events as they did not believe they had the sufficient backing or time to run a worthwhile tournament. For those states that will be holding events, this will really be the first time in June that low- and mid-major coaches will actually be able to evaluate legitimate prospects for their programs. Fair or not, this is the new normal, which makes what used to be a dead month an especially important one.

3. DRAFT DEADLINE PASSES, BRINGING ANSWERS FOR NEXT SEASON

