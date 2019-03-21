A coach recently told me that while it is always difficult to replace a successful coach, it is even more difficult to replace a coach that that was well-liked. Well, good luck to the next man up at St. Joe's as Phil Martelli was not just the winningest coach in program history, but also one of the most respected and admired coaches in the business.

After 34 years, Martelli and St. Joe’s are synonymous with each other, which makes the split between coach and university that much more jarring. Known most for his Elite Eight squad that nearly ran the table in 2004, Martelli created one of the best foundations that one could find outside of the power-conference rung. He won over 400 games, coached future NBA standouts in DeAndre Bembry and Jameer Nelson, and took the Hawks to the NCAA Tournament seven times.

St. Joe’s had its struggles of late, thanks in part to the injury bug, but the firing of Martelli is not fair. He was deserving of leaving on his own terms instead of being forced out. I just hope that athletic director Jill Bodensteiner has a good sense of what the next coach is stepping into because replacing such a successful, legendary and well-liked figure in Martelli … well, that won't be so easy.