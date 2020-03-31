We spent last week covering the most highly ranked available seniors. Who is left in the next tier? Which St. Louis junior was about to have a breakout spring and two Chicago seniors who are flying a little under the radar in today’s Three-Point-Play.

Last week, I worked on a Making the Case series where we broke down the recruitments of the top five (now four after Clifford Omoruyi committed to Rutgers) available seniors. So, who else is left from the Rivals150?

Well, not a lot. Especially when No. 48 Marjon Beauchamp is not planning on attending college, No. 50 Kenyon Martin Jr. is entering the NBA Draft and No. 70 Kai Sotto likely pursuing professional options. That leaves only No. 56 J.T. Thor, No. 75 William Jeffress, No. 87 Kerwin Walton, No. 113 Darius Miles, No. 125 Dylan Cardwell, No. 128 Donovan Williams, No. 133 Donte Houston, No. 139 Tyrin Lawrence and No. 144 Vladislav Goldin available from the current 2020 Rivals150.

Let’s look at where they stand in rapid fire fashion.

An athletic freak, Thor has kind of been all over the place but it is looking more and more like it will be college next season. Auburn has come on with some others, but I’m still leaning towards Oklahoma State on that one.

Jeffress is graduating early and moved from 2021, Pittsburgh is right there with him and seems like a solid bet, but word is that he would at least like to take some visits. He could be one that gets held up some because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Walton is the best shooter of the bunch and probably the hardest of all to read. Nobody recruiting him has a great feel for what he might or might do as Arizona, California, Georgetown, Minnesota, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and others remain involved.

Miles just picked up offers from Alabama and Boston College recently with Virginia Tech and Minnesota among those getting more involved. Taking a post grad year and moving to 2021 is very much a possibility.

Cardwell had to sit out his senior season due to a ruling in Georgia. If I had to bet today, I’d wager that Auburn is coming on pretty strong for the mobile big man.

Formerly committed to Nebraska, Williams recovered from a torn ACL to put up big numbers late in his senior season. He’s got a final six of Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Villanova. The Cowboys and K-State look to be the most likely landing spots.

Houston is moving to 2021 and will do a prep year at Bel Aire (Kans,) Sunrise Christian which is where Lawrence was this season. Lawrence visited California and Gonzaga officially but corona has delayed visits set up with Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Finally there’s Goldin, an import from Russia. He’s always been expected to ultimately end up at Texas Tech but there may be some wiggle room on that one.