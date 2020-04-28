How does North Carolina ’s top-three ranked 2020 class stack up against the top classes of the Roy Williams' era? Plus a Midwest wing racking up offers and the latest FutureCast pick from national analyst Eric Bossi in today’s edition of the Three-Point Play.

On Monday, Roy Williams and North Carolina landed four-star shooting guard Kerwin Walton to round out a stellar six-man class and strengthen its hold on No. 3 in the 2020 team rankings.

In addition to Walton, the Heels have landed five-stars Day’Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love and Walker Kessler plus four-stars R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson. So, how does this group stack up with the best classes of the Williams era?

Obviously, this can be a bit subjective and we won’t know how good this class truly is until a few years down the road. But, here’s what we do know. It is the eighth time overall (and third in a row) since coming to Chapel Hill for the 2003-04 season that Williams has landed a class with multiple five-star prospects. The six-man class is also the largest class that the Heels have signed since 2006. Coincidentally that class is the only other class under Williams to feature three five-star prospects – Brandan Wright, Wayne Ellington and Tywon Lawson.

As far as I’m concerned, that 2006 class has to be considered the best so far under Williams. Wright was off to the NBA quickly but the core of the class – Ellington, Lawson and four-star Deon Thompson – played large in the Heels' 2008 Final Four appearance and Williams' second national title in 2009. They also won three-straight ACC regular season titles (with some help from 2005 five-star Tyler Hansbrough) between 2007 and 2009. I don’t think there’s any argument against them.

Beyond them it gets tricky and depends on what you value. Myself, winning factors in heavily. So while the 2014 class of five-stars Theo Pinson and Justin Jackson along with four-star McDonald’s All-American Joel Berry only featured three players, their success is tough to argue with. They made the Final Four in 2016 and won a title in 2017 to go along with ACC titles in ’16 and ’17.

After them, I’d go ahead and slot in this year’s group. If previous classes similar to theirs are any indication of what to expect, we may be looking at Williams winning at least one more championship to cap off his Hall of Fame career.

