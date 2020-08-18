Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Nick Smith, Tamar Bates, Arkansas

Where has top-50 2022 guard Nick Smith been on campus and how will he approach his recruitment? Who made the cut for four-star senior Tamar Bates ? Plus, how big of a blow is Isaiah Joe ’s reversal on the NBA Draft to Arkansas ? All in today’s Three-Point-Play.

As he readies for his junior year, top-50 point guard Nick Smith has been eager to get back on the court. That’s why the four-star from Sherwood (Ark.) Sylvan Hills was happy to get on the road and make his way to Belleville, Ill., on the outskirts of St. Louis to play in the Bradley Beal Challenge.

“I think it was a good experience,” said Smith. “A lot of people have been begging to play basketball for a long time. It feels good coming back out here.”

Now standing 6-foot-4, Smith has added some needed muscle to his wiry frame and it has helped him with his attacks to the rim. He’s a creative scorer but he was asked to “chill out on the scoring and see what I can do playmaking wise” over the weekend and he responded quite well, showing impressive vision as a passer.

On the recruiting front, Smith already holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, St. John’s, Texas, Texas Tech, Tulsa and others. So far, he has seen Auburn and Arkansas in person. He discussed each.

Auburn: “It was cool. The student body was amazing. I don’t think anybody has more student support than them. It was a great experience. I also got the chance to talk to the coaching staff. Coach (Bruce) Pearl, coach (Wes) Flanigan and all of them. So that was good.”

Arkansas: “They are just telling me how the system is right now. This will only be their second year so they are trying to get the system to work. I know they are going to recruit local players hard and they are really good at recruiting so hopefully it works out.”

Don’t look for a quick decision out of Smith. Don’t look for him to discuss his recruitment much publicly, either.

“All of that stuff I try to keep private,” said Smith of how he will handle his recruitment. “I don’t really think about the recruiting stuff too much. It is good that schools are recruiting me, but at the same time I’m only going to be a junior. Around my senior year I’ll make that decision.”