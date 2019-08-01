Today, in the Three-Point-Play, National Analyst Corey Evans outlines the visit tour ahead for Rivals150 forward Myles Stute. Also included is a quick look at a fast-rising, five-star junior and further thoughts on the NCAA Regional Camps that took place last week.

1. STUTE BEGINS HIS VISIT TOUR

Myles Stute

Last week, we broke the news that Myles Stute was down to a final seven of Clemson, Florida, Marquette, Pitt, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. Next up? A round of visits that begin today. Stute will take an unofficial visit to Texas A&M. He will remain in College Station for another day and treat it almost as if it was an official visit. Stute will then head to Vanderbilt on Saturday for another unofficial visit. His first two official visit dates have already been scheduled, one to Florida on Sept. 20, and another to Clemson on Oct. 11. He will likely spend his remaining three official visits on Marquette, Pitt and Virginia Tech in September or October. A 6-foot-7 forward that is known for his frontcourt versatility and much improved shot making acumen, Stute’s decision will be a thorough one with a signing expected to be made in November.

2. THE FORGOTTEN MAN

Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero averaged more than 21 points and 11 rebounds per game playing a year on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, took home MVP honors at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp in June, and just last week, was a top standout at the USA Basketball Mini-Camp. He is a 6-foot-9, well-proportioned big man whose father starred on the gridiron in college and mother completed a tremendous professional career. One would assume the prospect in mind would be thought of as the top prospect in his respective class, or at least, a top-three recruit? Somehow, he is not, at least, for now. Most of the attention garnered towards the 2021 class has been received by top-ranked Jon Kuminga, Terrence Clarke and Patrick Baldwin, but the time is now to discuss just how good Banchero is, has been and will be. While Banchero might not possess the explosiveness of Kuminga, the scoring abilities of Clarke, or the smooth-shooting touch of Baldwin, he does exhibit tremendous polish and production in the frontcourt. He can shoot to the perimeter, have a half-court offense run through him, and rebound in high volumes. Banchero might be the most consistent player in 2021, which is why he needs to be in the conversation for the class' best prospect. Regarding his recruitment, some have written off Banchero as a done-deal to Washington thanks to his family ties to the university. While he could ultimately end up a member of the Huskies' program, as Mike Hopkins has created a great relationship with the Banchero and his family, Banchero told Rivals.com that he will take official visits to Duke and Kentucky in the fall. The plan is to exhaust all five official visits allotted for his junior year with Gonzaga, Memphis, North Carolina and Tennessee vying for a chance to host him. Banchero has been adamant that his recruitment is wide-open. Some have been scared off by Washington’s connections to him but the fact that he is taking such visits to national programs so early in the process reflects exactly what he has been saying all along.

3. NCAA REGIONAL CAMPS GARNER PESIMISM