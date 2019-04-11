BOSSI'S BEST: Ranking the coaching hires of 2018-19 In today’s edition of the Three-Point Play, national analyst Corey Evans discusses the outlook for Mick Cronin at UCLA, the ramifications of Tre Jones’ return to Duke, and three vital official visits this weekend.

1. CRONIN CAN WIN AT UCLA

Mick Cronin AP

Mick Cronin was not UCLA’s first choice, but that does not mean that he is destined to fail in Westwood. Sure, hiring someone like Tony Bennett or John Calipari would have definitely won the press conference, but Cronin is an accomplished coach that led his Cincinnati Bearcats program to the last nine NCAA Tournaments. It is beyond time for UCLA to get back to its days of competing for Final Four berths. Prospects in the 2019 class were just adolescents during the Bruins' run of three straight Final Fours in the mid-2000s. UCLA has struggled in recent years, but it still boasts a national brand that reverberates throughout the sport. Take for instance what Adam Miller, a top-40 junior, had to tell me about the Bruins last week: "Even though they are getting a new coach, it is the tradition there which is something that you cannot change." The fact that a priority recruit like Miller listed the Bruins - without a permanent head coach at the time, mind you - in his list of top schools, just like five-star Jaden McDaniels, Josh Christopher and Johnny Juzang, speaks to just how well-respected the UCLA brand is. Cronin can turn things around quickly in Westwood if he makes the right moves.

2. THE RAMIFICATIONS OF TRE JONES’ RETURN

Duke was always going to be fine on the wings next year and, with Matthew Hurt's expected commitment next week, the frontline will be in good shape, too. The outlook at point guard didn't look so hot, which makes Tre Jones' return a massive boost for the Blue Devils. Jones is respected for his unselfish approach and elite defensive abilities, and Duke would have struggled to fill that role next year. The Blue Devils are a finalist for five-star junior R.J. Hampton and while he will likely will reclassify into the 2019 class, their chances at landing his signature remain slim. Hampton is the only point guard prospect that Duke is even involved with so, had Jones not returned, the program's national title aspirations for next season would have taken a serious hit. Now, the Blue Devils can continue to recruit Hampton while knowing that a miss will not be as severe, and their situation becomes that much more attractive for junior guard Jeremy Roach. No one will be standing in Roach’s way at the point guard spot with Jones likely to depart next spring. For as difficult as the end of the season was for Duke, things could have not gone any better in its immediate aftermath.

3. CRUCIAL WEEKEND VISITS