Just how good should Georgia be feeling about its chances with 2021 five-star Michael Foster? Has Duke freshman Vernon Carey been getting enough national attention? Plus, Eric Bossi discusses who he's most looking forward to seeing over the course of his next few weeks of travel in today's edition of the Three-Point Play.



1. IS GEORGIA THE TEAM TO BEAT FOR MICHAEL FOSTER?

Michael Foster (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

It's still early and lots can change between now and whenever Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest's five-star junior Michael Foster makes his decision. But for the time being, Tom Crean and Georgia look to be in very good shape and are putting forth the most effort into landing the versatile forward. Late last week, Crean was in Arizona to watch Foster play in the Hoophall West. Foster and Hillcrest -- who parted ways with coach Mike Bibby on Monday -- struggled some at times but he's proven plenty of times that he has an inside/out game that he can use to inflict lots of damage. When asked who was recruiting him the hardest, Foster pointed to Georgia. “Georgia right now," he said. "The visit was valid, I love what they are doing. They let their players do what they need to do to make the next level. So that’s valid to me.” Georgia's use of potential No. 1 draft pick Anthony Edwards has certainly caught Foster's eye as well. “They have a No. 1 prospect and they let a No. 1 prospect do No. 1 things," said Foster. "Seeing that means a lot." Foster doesn't yet have any timeline for deciding and he's interested in seeing who else wants to make a full run. As for Georgia, he wouldn't call them his outright leader but what he said has to be encouraging if you root for them. “They ride the hardest right now.”

2. VERNON CAREY IS OFF TO ONE HECK OF A START

Vernon Carey Jr. (USA Today Sports)

The No. 1 ranked prospect in the class of 2019 for much of his high school career, Vernon Carey Jr. was a bit inconsistent, battled his conditioning and fought through injuries during his senior year. As a result, he slipped some in the final rankings and many either outright or subtly questioned his desire. Well, regardless of what may or may not have happened with him a year ago, the skilled big man has hit the floor with a vengeance during his freshman season at Duke. In fact, Carey has been as good as any freshman in America and given the questions and criticism he faced as he prepared for Duke, he's not getting near enough credit nationally for his outstanding start. Through 10 games, Carey is averaging 18.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in fewer than 24 minutes per game. He's in the best shape of his life, is playing with toughness and has done minimal floating to the perimeter. Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils staff deserve a lot of credit for their coaching and motivation of Carey, but at the end of the day he is due the lion's share of the credit for working hard and silencing any critics.



3. WHO I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING

Josh Christopher (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)