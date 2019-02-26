STARTING FIVE: Michigan State and UNC rising, Kansas' visitor and more Today in the Three-Point-Play, national analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at five-star junior B.J. Boston’s recruitment now that Kentucky has offered a scholarship. Bossi also caught up with five-star Matthew Hurt’s father for the latest on the undecided senior and offers up a suggestion to the NCAA Selection Committee.

1. WHAT’S UP WITH MATTHEW HURT?

Matthew Hurt https://rivals.com

There’s probably not a player that I or Corey Evans has been asked about more over the past few months than Matthew Hurt – though Cole Anthony may be close. The five-star forward from Rochester (Minn.) John Marshall has now seen Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina officially and for the most part he’s been silent on the status of his recruitment while we’ve done our best to fill in the blanks for readers with what we’ve heard behind the scenes. I was able to catch up with Hurt’s father, Richard, who connected some dots for me and gave some insight into the process. Currently, Hurt is in the final week of his senior season. After that, he’s got playoff action and for now he’s got all of his attention focused on making a run in the playoffs for his final year. From the looks of it, there will not be any more official visits. As soon as Hurt finishes his season he has the McDonald’s All-American Game and then the Hoop Summit with USA Basketball, so even if he wanted to take an additional visit, finding the proper time could be an issue. For now, Hurt’s father told me Matt is eyeing his birthday (April 20) for a decision date. All of the official visits went off well and left him with lots to think about. As he pushes towards making his decision, he’ll be looking closely at who stays, who leaves and which place he can best identify and see a role and need for his ability to stretch the floor and play a skilled all-around game. I wouldn’t look for any movement prior to the McDonald’s game, but after that there’s a chance that the timetable could be changed a bit. Not surprisingly, Hurt’s father didn’t tip his hand one way or another as to where Matt may be leaning and having covered Matt for years, I can believe it when his father says that his son doesn’t speak a bunch about his recruitment at this point.

2. HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE SETTING UP FOR B.J. BOSTON?

B.J. Boston https://rivals.com

Over the weekend, five-star shooting guard B.J. Boston took a trip to Kentucky and the junior received a scholarship offer from John Calipari and the Wildcats. By all indications the visit was a hit and the way I’m seeing Boston’s recruitment, we could be looking at another heavyweight clash between Calipari and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski. First of all, it would never be a surprise to see Duke and Kentucky battling it out for a top-10 prospect. They do so all the time. But, it doesn’t come down to those two for every single big time player. Boston, though, could end up falling into that category. He fits both programs, seems to have really enjoyed visits to both places and as a potential one-and-done player he’s seen lots of players have success chasing those dreams from Duke and Kentucky. Now, I wouldn’t totally sleep on Florida. If anybody could make a run it may be Mike White and the Gators. Boston has also been to Auburn and the Tigers have done well in the Atlanta area while others such as Ohio State, Alabama and many more are involved. But, as of today, I’d wager that Boston’s recruitment ultimately comes down to the Blue Devils and Wildcats.

3. NCAA COULD MAKE SELECTION SUNDAY MUCH EASIER

Jamie Dixon AP Images