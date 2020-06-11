1. It appears G League has taken lead for Kuminga

While some services have already placed Jon Kuminga into the 2020 class, we are not ready to do that. Just as Eric Bossi had stated earlier in the week, while Kuminga has graduated from The Patrick School, questions remain as to his eligibility for college beginning in the fall. The sources that I have spoken with in recent days have said that Kuminga has not officially reclassified just yet but that an announcement will soon be made. In the meantime, his recruitment continues to develop. It was just a few weeks ago that he narrowed his school list to a group of four consisting of Auburn, Duke, Kentucky and Texas Tech, but also included the G League within his list, as well. I had said at the time there was a better chance that he chooses to play overseas instead of the G League seeing that he was just beginning to have conversations with it. That sentiment has changed. While I would be rather shocked if he does play college basketball, I am also on the side that he will become a member of the new G League initiative. It appears he will be joining Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and Kai Soto in Southern California in the fall.



2. Lieb emerges as possible reclassification candidate

One name that wasn’t included in last week’s Evans Seven that could reclassify into the 2020 class later this summer is Brandon Lieb. A 7-footer from the state of Illinois, Lieb is the trendiest prospect in the sport right now and for good reason. I watched his highlights over the weekend and I have to say, I was heavily impressed. He is not just some plodding big man that can’t move or score outside of five-feet from the basket. Sure, he is at his best near the goal and is a reliable drop off scorer or weakside putback finisher. However, he can convert over either shoulder in the post, runs the floor with a purpose and can hit difficult pick-and-pop or trail jumpers to the perimeter. Slated to take a prep year in the fall, it is going to be difficult for Lieb to stick to his original plans after the tsunami of interest that has come his way. Offers are in hand from Bucknell, Illinois State, Toledo and Tulsa, while a number of others including Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Penn State, Providence, and Seton Hall have also begun to express interest with the thought of potentially redshirting him this year. Does Lieb make the leap and decide to enroll this fall, or does he take a prep year and see who else might enter the picture thanks to an extra year of exposure? Options are not in short supply for someone that could be the final piece to someone’s roster for the upcoming season.

3. Another wave of commits ahead?

