It’s been a few days and the loss of Kobe Bryant still doesn’t seem real. In today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play, Eric Bossi tries to process the loss. Also, Nate Oats is starting to show what the future of Alabama basketball could look like and teams need to shoot their shot with Mwani Wilkinson before it is too late.

It’s been a couple of days since my phone started going off with texts and alerts saying Kobe Bryant had died. I didn’t believe it on Sunday and I still can’t wrap my mind around the tragic helicopter accident that took the life of Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others far too soon.

I wish I were a talented enough writer to properly memorialize an icon like Bryant or that I was smart enough to write something that nobody else has thought of. I can’t. What I do think I’m qualified to speak on, though, is the impact that he had on the game of basketball. There’s no doubt it was enormous.

Almost any star we see today in the NBA, WNBA, college or high school has grown up idolizing Kobe. I did too, from the moment I first saw him playing in the 1996 McDonald’s All-American Game to watching him score 60 during the last game of his career in 2016. I marveled at everything he did.

What he accomplished on the floor, his skill, his work ethic, his flair for the dramatic are all second to none and deserving of the adulation that he’s received. He truly was a giant among men. His loss hurts. It is difficult to process and maybe what hurts the most is that he was just getting started on doing perhaps even greater things in retirement.

As a father, I had really grown to admire watching the way he doted on his daughters and advocated for women’s sports. As a man who works in basketball, I had incredible respect for the way he was becoming a true mentor and giving back to the game in so many ways.

There’s so much more I wish I could find a way to properly articulate, I just don’t know how to do it so soon after his loss. But, I just wouldn’t have felt right if I didn’t at least attempt to acknowledge his impact on basketball and life. My prayers go out to his family and the families of all those involved.