Michigan head coach Juwan Howard offered his son, Jace Howard, a scholarship last week, so is a commitment next? In today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play, national basketball analyst Corey Evans explores the options that the younger Howard has, a handful of visits ahead this weekend at Oklahoma, TCU and UCLA, and the latest with four-star Canadian guard Karim Mane.

1. WHO DOES MICHIGAN LAND FIRST?

ND coach Mike Brey (left) and Michigan coach Juwan Howard (Corey Evans)

Michigan coach Juwan Howard has not been afraid to pursue the best in the Rivals150 since his hiring. The Wolverines have yet to strike, but they have made the final list for a slew of the nation’s best. Could their next commitment bare the same last name as their head coach?

Howard’s two younger sons, Jace Howard and Jett Howard, both attend University School (Florida) and will remain there for one more year so that Jace will not be forced to attend four separate high schools in four years. Last week, we reported the 6-foot-7 small forward received an offer from Michigan. The comments to follow were both snarky and also elicited excitement, but Howard is not in a rush to end his college recruitment. He told Rivals.com that he has scheduled his first official visit on Sept. 6. Brown will also host Howard on Sept. 20 and St. Louis is working on its own date to host the rising senior. Will things get past the first weekend in September for Howard and his recruitment? He may want to enjoy the recruiting process that he has worked diligently toward. Most likely, he will be in Ann Arbor next fall, giving the Wolverines a quality, four-year culture guy that is mature beyond his years.

*****

2. KEY VISITS THIS WEEKEND

Mark Williams (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

*****

3. LATEST ON MANE