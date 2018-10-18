BOSSI'S BEST: Former three-star prospects who were studs in college With 101 prospects in the 2019 RIvals150 already off of the board, programs across the country are looking at others ways to successfully fill out their rosters. In this week’s Three Point Play, we take a deeper look at how this is being done.

1. JUNIOR COLLEGE REALM IS WORTH IT

Last weekend, I was courtside for the JUCO Showcase in Apopka, Fla., watching some of the Sunshine State's top junior college programs. There I sat, evaluating prospects that I had already seen numerous times, both in high school and, in some cases, during their previous stops in college.

The junior college ranks are especially interesting right now as the high school class of 2019 is rather limited and already the crop of high-major prospects has been hit hard. It was therefore not a surprise to see a throng of high-major coaches courtside. While JUCO recruiting might not make big headlines or have the same cache as blue chip high school recruiting, the treasure trove of talented prospects at the junior college level should not be underestimated. Oregon may have landed one of the top shooters in America in Chris Duarte. The former Syracuse commit is now at Northwest Florida State and while he has always been regarded as a special shot-maker, he has become much better on the ball and could take on a Tyler Dorsey sort of role in Eugene next year. His teammate, Tyree Jackson, is a one-time Virginia Tech product that has already pledged to East Carolina. He is a sparkplug, tough playmaker that should speed things Joe Dooley's rebuild in Greenville. Recently committed guard Bryce Williams should be a standout producer at Ole Miss next fall. The Daytona State product is a downhill driver with great size in the backcourt where he can be relied upon for scoring, playmaking and defending. The Rebels have the potential to put together a very strong 2019 class, and Williams’ early commitment should not be overlooked when the early signing period begins next month. All of this is to say that while Oregon, ECU and Ole Miss have hit JUCO home runs this fall, look for many others to try and do the same. Charles Manning, Doudou Gueye, Jeremy Sheppard, Quenton Jackson and Khadim Sy are just a few other JUCO standouts that will be helping a high-major program next year.

2. BLUE BLOOD GOES GRAD-TRANSFER

A number of programs in recent years have patched their rosters with one-year rentals via the grad-transfer market. However, very rarely have national title contenders gone in that direction in their bid to win it all. That is about to change this winter and if Villanova, Kentucky, Gonzaga or Nevada can cut down the nets next April, the narrative on the grad-transfer route could begin to change. Villanova added Albany's Joe Cremo after losing four of its top contributors from last year. Gonzaga added North Dakota’s Geno Crandall while Nevada ushered in the services of Old Dominion’s Trey Porter. However, the program getting much of the attention this fall, as is in the case in most years, is Kentucky. The Wildcats didn’t necessarily need Reid Travis, but if John Calipari can integrate the Stanford grad-transfer into the fold and use the graybeard’s past experience to catapult UK to another national title, might more be willing to follow such a blueprint for success? I sure think so. While the success of the programs relying on grad transfers this winter will be heavily watched, regardless, I expect for Kentucky and/or Duke to tap into the grad transfer market in the coming months. The Wildcats would like up to three bigs in the 2019 class and they have yet to strike in the frontcourt. Kentucky is not the clear-cut favorite for any of its top targets and the same can be said for Duke. The Blue Devils, just like the Wildcats, want to add multiple bigs this fall.

3. OTHERS AVENUES FOR ROSTER COMPLETION