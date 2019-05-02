MORE: Corey Evans dishes on Baylor, Kansas, North Carolina and more Today, in the Three-Point-Play, national analyst Corey Evans takes a look at the ongoing recruitment of five-star junior Greg Brown. Also, he assesses the much talked about reclassification of elite prospects and the work of Penny Hardaway in the early going at Memphis.

GREG BROWN REMAINS A PRIORITY

Greg Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

One of the best athletes in the high school game, Greg Brown has begun to develop a refined skillset and can now produce in the half-court and on the fastbreak. Thanks to his elite, physical attributes and continued progressions, he remains one of the most wanted national recruits this spring. A 6-foot-8 forward that brings a plethora of versatility to the frontcourt, Texas Tech’s Chris Beard completed an in-home visit with him and his family on Tuesday evening. The next day, Kansas’ Bill Self stopped by his high school to check in on him. Lastly, Texas’ Shaka Smart is expected in for Brown today, and the Longhorns should be seen as one of the leaders for him. A college decision isn’t expected until late fall or during the winter months but Brown will likely trim his list down to a final five in late summer or early fall. The Longhorns will most definitely make the cut, as could Baylor, Memphis and North Carolina. Look for Brown to take a few visits in the coming months. He has made frequent trips to Texas, and Auburn, while Memphis and Texas Tech could host the five-star junior next month. In the meantime, expect for the interest geared his way to remain steady thanks to all that he can and will do at the college level.

RECLASSIFICATION TALK WILL CONTINUE

R.J. Hampton (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

On Tuesday, R.J. Hampton made major news with his decision to reclassify into the 2019 class but he is just the latest heralded prospect to make such a move in recent years. The reason for this trend is largely due to prospects looking to get the most out of their basketball careers. Hampton moving into the 2019 class makes him eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft, an option that he would not have had if he would have stayed in high school. If a prospect will be 19-years-old and a full year removed from graduating high school, they are eligible to enter the NBA Draft. Hampton will meet those criteria next year. Five-star Jalen Green, for example, will not, which is why he will remain in the 2020 class instead of reclassifying. Keep an eye on a few others in the 2020 class that could make a similar leap this summer, such as Kyree Walker, N’Faly Dante and Sharife Cooper.

MEMPHIS MAKES ITS MOVE

