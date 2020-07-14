Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Florida commit Kowacie Reeves flashes huge upside

When he committed, Kowacie Reeves looked like a big pickup for Mike White and Florida. Just how important was his commitment? Also, updates on two of the hottest class of 2022 prospects in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play.

1. REEVES HAS THE ABILITY TO BE A BIG TIMER AT FLORIDA

Kowacie Reeves (Courtesy Lakepoint Sports)

When Macon (Ga.) Westside wing Kowacie Reeves committed to Florida at the end of April, I thought he had the opportunity to be a significant pickup for Mike White and his program. At No. 32 nationally in the class of 2021, we have Reeves ranked considerably higher than the rest of the recruiting industry and when we decided to rank him that high, we did so based on the room we thought he had to improve. Well, I spent a lot of time watching live streams of Reeves playing with Team Georgia Magic over the weekend and a few things stand out. One, his ranking isn’t about potential anymore and two, he has a legitimate shot at the NBA. He’s got tremendous size, he’s fluid, he can shoot lights out from deep and he’s very skilled in the mid-post. So much of what he does translates to the state of today’s game and the more I see from him the more I’m convinced Florida really got themselves a difference-maker. He’s got to get stronger, use his size more on the glass and continue to round out his game, but Reeves is a big-time talent who is surging at the right time.

2. TRAUDT CAUSING A STIR IN THE MIDWEST

Isaac Traudt

We introduced 2022 forward Isaac Traudt of Grand Island (Neb.) High and the Lincoln Supreme summer program in the spring. His film had been sent to us and his skill and size jumped off the screen. As it turns out, we weren’t the only people to be impressed. Now grown to 6-foot-9 and filled out to almost 200 pounds, Traudt has become a hot item with college coaches. I checked in with the sharp shooting and versatile junior-to-be on Monday and he told me that he now has scholarship offers from Creighton,, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming, In addition, he’s heard from Clemson, Colorado, Iowa State, Marquette, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford and Wisconsin. “Almost every coach I’ve talked to has said that they love my versatility and ability to play a lot of different positions,” said Traudt. “They have said my ball-handling and shooting ability is impressive for my height and they love my unselfishness. I need to improve my strength and rebounding.”

3. SHELBY’S RECRUITMENT TAKES OFF

Noah Shelby