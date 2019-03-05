RIVALS ROUNDTABLE: Coaches that need to make the NCAA Tournament How many five-stars should be in a relatively down class of 2019? Eric Bossi looks at that question, plus the problems at St. John's and which programs have imporant weeks ahead.



1. THERE’S A FIVE-STAR QUESTION IN 2019

Jahmius Ramsey Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

We are just a bit over a month away from 2019’s late signing period and we are also growing closer to the time to complete a final ranking of the 2019 class. As we get closer, a huge question is beginning to form in my mind about exactly where we draw the line at five-star status. As we’ve pointed out for a while, 2019 isn’t the strongest class that we’ve ever seen. Despite that, we have 31 players in the Rivals150 ranked as five-star prospects. Compared to most years, that’s a little on the high side which wouldn’t seem to make sense with a relatively average class. However, whereas most classes can be broken down into pretty definite tiers of players making it easy to decide on a cut line for five- and four-star line, 2019’s is difficult because of pretty extreme parity for prospects. I do think that from No. 1 Vernon Carey to No. 7 Matthew Hurt, the top seven have separated themselves. However from No. 8 Kahlil Whitney to Jahmius Ramsey, the highest-ranked four-star at No. 32 overall, the difference is minimal, if any. This has been made even more clear to me watching the Texas Tech-bound Ramsey lead Duncanville (Texas) High to the state semifinals over these past few weeks. He’s been dominant and has made a strong case for five-stars. But, if we elevate him we either have to find somebody who is pretty equal to drop or we are in danger of having a pretty inordinate amount of five-stars. Keep in mind, history has also shown us that a few five-stars from the 2020 class will end up reclassifying up a year so it presents a bit of a dilemma. Do we get really strict about five-star status in 2019 and start taking away fifth stars from prospects or do we just accept that it’s a bit of a funky year and that we may end up with 35 or so five-stars? It’s something we’ll be spending a lot of time discussing over the next month or so.

2. WHAT’S UP WITH ST. JOHN’S?

Chris Mullin AP Images

It wasn’t too long ago that St. John’s was 12-0 headed into Big East Conference play on a high as Chris Mullin looked to have his team turning a corner in what was possibly going to be a make or break year. Now, after losing to DePaul on Sunday the Red Storm sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble at 20-10 and 8-9 in the Big East as they prepare for a Saturday game at Xavier that has become a must-win affair. So, how on Earth did this happen? I get that Mullin inherited a team in rough shape, but after three mostly unsuccessful seasons (with some highlight wins), St. John’s has arguably the most talented roster in the Big East led by an All-America caliber player in point guard Shamorie Ponds. I know the Red Storm don’t have a ton of size, but neither does anybody else in the Big East and there’s simply no excuse for them to be 8-9 in conference and fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives at this point. If they can’t win this weekend or find a way into the NCAA Tournament by performing in the Big East Tournament, the bulk of the blame will have to fall at the feet of Mullin. He reminds me in a lot of ways of Fred Hoiberg. He’s got an NBA background, he's a legend at his school, prefers an open and fast small-ball style, doesn’t appear to be a fan of recruiting and he’s got a pretty laid back approach. However, the huge difference is that Hoiberg's teams at Iowa State were pretty successful in the Big 12. I'm not ready to totally write off Mullin and St. John's because they have the talent to get hot again and make some of this season's troubles a distant memory. But if they don't, some hard questions will have to be asked.



3. MAKE-OR-BREAK WEEK AHEAD FOR FIVE

Richard Pitino AP Images