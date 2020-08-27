Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Duke-Kentucky, H.S. bubble, Cason Wallace

In today's Three-Point Play, Rivals.com Basketball analyst Corey Evans examines the latest volley in the Duke - Kentucky recruiting rivalry, discusses the possibility of a high school basketball bubble and reports on the most underrated prospect in the country.

It’s like clockwork. When Duke lands a big commitment, give it about a week’s time before Kentucky does something drastic, or vice-versa.

This time a week ago, the Wildcats were riding a lengthy commitment drought. Meanwhile, their rival in Durham had not one but two five-star commitments, the latest being Paolo Banchero, who picked Duke over UK.

Since then? John Calipari kickstarted his 2021 class with a commitment from Nolan Hickman on Saturday. Calipari also offered two other 2021 prospects, Hunter Sallis and Bryce Hopkins, even breaking a personal rule of never offering someone that he had never seen in person. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Kentucky may be on to something by landing Hickman and offering Sallis and Hopkins. It might not equate to what Duke has in tow already, but the Wildcats could make out OK if Hopkins and Sallis join Hickman in the class.

The Wildcats still have major work to do and need to land a premier big man. Kentucky has begun to show greater interest which turned into an offer last night for Daimion Collins. If Texas assistant coach Jai Lucas does join Calipari's staff, the Wildcats' chances improve thanks Lucas' relationship with Collins and his family.

It will be interesting to see who lands the next punch in this never-ending competition: Will it be Kentucky with Hopkins or Sallis, or Duke with Patrick Baldwin or Trevor Keels? Grab your popcorn.