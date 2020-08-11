Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Bryce Hopkins, Daimion Collins, Logan Duncomb

Top-35 wing Bryce Hopkins has opened up his recruitment. What are the ramifications? Just how good is Daimion Collins and who else stood out at Team Griffin’s “Closed Session”? All of that and more in today’s Three-Point-Play.

1. LOSS OF HOPKINS WILL BE A TOUGH BLOW TO LOUISVILLE

Bryce Hopkins (Brittany Speckhart)

Bryce Hopkins, a top-35 forward in the class of 2021, chose to end his near year-long commitment to Louisville and open his recruitment back up Sunday. While Chris Mack and the Cardinals still have 2021’s No. 15-ranked recruiting class headlined by four-star junior college guard El Ellis and Rivals150 point guard Bobby Pettiford, the loss of Hopkins is a huge one. It was only a few weeks ago that I spent a few days watching Hopkins in person at his summer team MoKan Elite’s minicamp and Hopkins made a large impression. An intense competitor, Hopkins is a highly skilled offensive player with an ability to create mismatches at either the small or power forward. He has great hands and plays with purpose. I left thinking he would be in the mix for the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game. Replacing him, well it won’t be easy. Look for the Cardinals to try and turn things back up with prospects like Alex Fudge, David Jones and Trey Kaufman. Then again, Louisville’s loss is most definitely going to be somebody else’s gain. Kentucky’s John Calipari reached out on Monday morning. Indiana is expected to be very much in the mix. Wisconsin had been strong prior to Hopkins' Louisville commitment and the home-state Illinois Illini would likely try to make a run. Bottom line, he can play anywhere in America and I expect his recruitment to take place at the highest level.

2. DAIMION COLLINS IS ON THE WAY UP

Daimion Collins (SoonerScoop.com/Bob Przybylo)

Back in the spring, I mentioned that Daimion Collins was one of the players I had most wanted to see. Especially since the 6-foot-9 forward from Atlanta (Texas) is currently ranked No. 20 nationally and the highest rated four-star. I spent time over the weekend watching a live stream as he competed in his grassroots team, Team Griffin’s “Closed Session.” Anything I had previously thought of him being on the verge of a breakout, I’m doubling and tripling down. Make no mistake about it, Collins is a five-star prospect and you can rest assured he will be elevated in our next update. I also think we will need to talk seriously about moving him into the top 10 of 2021. Don’t get me wrong, Collins is not a finished product. He’s almost painfully thin and his motor runs a little hot and cold. But, what stood out to me most in addition to his absurd athleticism and length is how much more diverse he’s become. He handles the ball much better, he is shooting the ball some from deep and he’s got some freakish switchability as a defender. I used to think of him as more of a modern center/power forward and now I’m thinking he could ultimately develop into a versatile hybrid/combo forward because of his ability to move on the perimeter. The general thought is that while Collins has a final group of programs, Oklahoma and Texas are out in front and could be co-leaders. While Collins was the standout, I did want to touch briefly on many other players in attendance. I’m pretty sold on 2022 four-star Cason Wallace at this point. I listened to the complaints that we have him underrated at No. 90 nationally and they are valid. I love his toughness, his competitive spirit and the way he attacks the rim while keeping defenders on their heels with a dangerous pull-up jumper.

Speaking of pull-up jump shooting, that’s the calling card of 2021 four-star Trey Alexander. I’ve been able to watch him for the past few weeks now and after looking during the winter like he’s stalled some in his development, he’s back on track and learning to make plays without wasting a bunch of dribbles. Recent Kansas commitment K.J. Adams had a nice few days as well. The times that he committed to using his strength and playing as a mismatch four man, he was too much for anybody else in camp to deal with. His jump shot, though, remains a work in progress.

Class of 2022 Rivals150 shooting guard T.J. Caldwell was also outstanding. He’s a monster athlete, but has improved his jump shot and motor. You can see why he has Big 12 offers. Finally, I’m looking forward to tracking the development of 2023 big man Brandon Garrison. He didn't get tons of touches, but he has the physical tools and didn’t back down against the older guys.

3. DUNCOMB PROVING TO BE A NICE PIECE FOR INDIANA

Logan Duncomb