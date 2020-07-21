Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Baylor, Maxwell Lewis, Taj Manning

Scott Drew and Baylor are recruiting at a level that hasn’t been seen in Waco for almost a decade. There’s another prospect from the class of 2020 skipping out on college and a 2022 forward from Kansas City is coming off of a great weekend. Eric Bossi discusses in today’s Three-Point-Play.

Not since the class of 2012 – when they landed Isaiah Austin and Ricardo Gathers -- have Scott Drew and Baylor landed a top-50 prospect. Now, after as impressive a week as the program has ever seen in recruiting, the Bears have the No. 1 class in 2021.

Now let’s make a few things clear. We are talking on virtual paper here and these guys have to back up high school reputations. But, anybody who has been paying attention knows that while Baylor’s recruits haven’t always ranked the highest, Drew and his staff have done a good job of helping develop players like Taurean Prince, Royce O’Neale and others into NBA players. So, it is going to be interesting to see what the Bears are going to be able to do with five-star wing Kendall Brown, top-50 shooting guard Langston Love and forward Jeremy Sochan, who ranked in the top 40 before heading to Germany to play club ball.

How quickly and how perfectly things came together is something else. A native Texan, Love was basically a done deal for rival Texas before having a sudden change of heart and decided to announce Baylor. He’s a scorer with toughness. Sochan broke out Internationally before coming to the States to play his junior year and nobody really saw Baylor coming with the skilled combo forward. But, when he did commit, many thought he would hurt their chances with Brown. In fact, just last week I ranked the contenders for Brown and didn’t include the Bears in his top five because I thought that he would see Sochan as too similar a player. Turns out the Bears were able to leverage a relationship between staffer Jared Nunes and Brown’s family to get them in the door and build a bond that was able to withstand a commitment. Additionally, it turns out that Brown is close to Love and his commitment helped with landing the high-flying wing.

Next, a big man would be ideal. With such a solid core class, Drew and his staff can afford to shoot for the stars and can dedicate the bulk of their attention towards chasing after a player like top-25 center Charles Bediako. If they don’t get him, they’ve proven that they can tap into the transfer market or find diamonds in the rough. Either way, the start to 2021 couldn’t be going any better.