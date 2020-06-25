Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: August is now most critical month for hoops

Never has there been greater uncertainty surrounding the sport this late in the offseason than this year. Rivals analyst Corey Evans explains why August will clarify all, along with examining Louisville’s quick work in the 2021 class.

1. AUGUST BRINGS CLARIFICATION

If there is one month on the college basketball calendar that brings a down time, it is August. Well, not this year. Never in recent memory has the future of the sport hung in the balance so late into the offseason thanks to the pandemic. The NCAA and NABC remain in discussion whether to implement evaluation periods throughout the month of August. Are they willing to give the go-ahead to coaches, media, scouts, parents and prospective student-athletes to hit the road for a number of days? For programs such as Baylor, Michigan State and Stanford, among others, they are still waiting to hear if their top stars will return to campus for another season. On Aug. 3, or 10 days after the NBA Combine, whichever comes first, student-athletes that have entered the draft can withdraw and retain college eligibility. Another loophole just for this year happens Aug. 17 – those that have not entered the NBA Draft can toss their name into the mix. But if they do it after Aug. 3, they will not be able to return to campus either way.

2. LOUISVILLE DOING WORK EARLY

El Ellis (Tallahassee Community College Athletics)

3. A NEW TREND THANKS TO COVID-19