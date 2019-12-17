Why aren’t people discussing Auburn more? It could be a big week for Makur Maker and is reclassification getting out of hand? Eric Bossi discusses in today’s Three-Point Play.

HELLO, AUBURN?

Bruce Pearl (AP Images)

Help me out here, because I just don’t get why people aren’t talking more about Auburn. The Tigers are fresh off of a Final Four, they are out to an undefeated start and of course Bruce Pearl is always somebody who can get people fired up – both good and bad. They are one of the most interesting teams in college basketball, yet we don’t hear much of anything about them. I get it, the 12th ranked Tigers haven’t exactly played a murderer’s row of opponents yet. In fact, they aren’t scheduled to play a team currently ranked in the AP Top 25 until they host sixth-ranked Kentucky on Feb. 1. So, I can understand some skepticism based on their schedule. But, in going with the eye test, I see an awfully exciting team. Senior guard Samir Doughty is playing tremendous and will enter SEC play as a legitimate candidate to win player of the year in the conference. Five-star freshman Isaac Okoro has been everything that he was touted to be and big man Austin Wiley is returning to form. The entire team plays hard, they have athletes and they play a fun style. Auburn is also interesting to me because of who it is still involved with on the recruiting trail. Their current class of five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, four-star forward Chris Moore and three-star shooter Justin Powell ranks No. 17 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC, but it could potentially get a lot better. Five-stars like Jalen Green and Greg Brown are still very much in play and they are still very much in the mix for brawler four-star big man Cliff Omoruyi. We’ll see what happens with them over the next few weeks, but if you are looking for a team who could be fun to follow that has been flying under the radar, I am pointing you in Auburn’s direction.

IT COULD BE A BIG WEEK FOR MAKUR MAKER

Makur Maker (https://rivals.com)

Top 10 prospect Makur Maker has been operating out of the spotlight for a while now and for many reasons. The primary one is that he was ruled ineligible to play high school ball in California this year and because of that is playing prep school ball out West while seeing if he will qualify for the NBA Draft. Beginning today with a matchup against the intriguing Kai Sotto, the skilled near seven-footer will participate with his team in the Tarkanian Classic out in Las Vegas. As it turns out, the NBA is also hosting their annual G League Showcase in Sin City this week meaning that every team in the League will be heavily represented in the desert. They would all like to see how Maker’s game could translate to the NBA next year and he’d surely like for them to be able to watch them. I’ve spoken with some NBA executives and as of early Monday evening, they are waiting to hear back from the league office about whether or not they can go watch Maker play. If they can, this week could go an awful long way towards determining how highly he can get drafted (assuming he is ruled eligible) and it will be an important development to watch.

IS RECLASSIFICATION GETTING OUT OF HAND?