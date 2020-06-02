The roller coaster recruitment of Frank Anselem will come to an end on Wednesday, but there has been one last twist to his recruitment. In the class of 2021, four-star Daeshun Ruffin is down to six and there's a big man in Arkansas who is making noise in the class of 2022.

Over the past few months we have been detailing the roller coaster recruitment of athletic big man Frank Anselem.

He made a move from the class of 2021 to 2020 and was down to Alabama, Georgia and LSU with the Tigers as the heavy favorite. They moved on and Anselem came back with a new list of six at the beginning of May that included Arkansas, Kentucky, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Western Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Anselem will make his college choice, but there's a twist. He's got another revised list and he'll now be making his choice from a final four of Georgia, New Mexico, San Diego State and Syracuse.

Anselem is a high-major athlete all the way with plenty of room to add onto his frame without losing athleticism or flexibility. He's got to develop on the offensive end, but is ready to help on the glass and as a rim protector.

My FutureCast pick is in for Syracuse but, given the wild nature of Anselem's recruitment over the last month, nothing would surprise me when he announces tomorrow.

